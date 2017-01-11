Things You Didn't Know About Metro

Guns N' Roses sought refuge at Metro after fleeing LA

"They rented a small theater on the fourth floor called the Top Note Theater," Shanahan says. "It was a space I rented to the band while they woodshedded [during the] the Use Your Illusion I and II era. I think the story is they were getting in a lot of trouble in LA and their manager at the time was looking to give them a different sort of environment that wasn't as corrupt… They were like, 'Look, we gotta get away from all this nonsense because we'll never write another record probably.'"

But despite what you may think, according to Shanahan, the band was remarkably well-behaved. "I met regular guys, I never saw any nonsense," he recalls. "They wanted to hang out, they wanted to drink, they'd leave Metro and walk to Leona's and have pizza. That's about as normal as you could get." The best story he recalls about Slash? The one time he asked Shanahan if he could use his fax machine so he could fax a contract back to his attorney for a house he had just bought for his mom. "I looked at him and I was like, 'You bought your mom a house?' and he's like, 'Yeah,' and I go, 'You're a good fucking guy, man.'"