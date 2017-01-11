Chicagoland's Most Iconic Movie Homes

The Callaghan family house from While You Were Sleeping

Address: 203 Eighth Ave, La Grange

Who wouldn’t want to be part of a family with Bill Pullman and Peter Gallagher? Who would ever believe Sandra Bullock would be hopelessly lonely and working for the frickin’ CTA? These are just some of the questions proposed in this '90s rom-com, but it is hard to deny the charm of both Bullock and and the Callaghan family, and it is hard to deny they have a pretty nice house. Once again suburban Chicago steps in as the place where every lonely, beautiful ticket taker or tollbooth attendant would dream of settling down. Although the house is not quite as impressive as some of the other homes here, which is not to say it isn’t its own little picture of suburban bliss, this time it also comes with the perfect family living inside. Who wouldn’t pretend to be the fiancé of a stranger in a coma to get a piece of that?