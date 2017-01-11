Why Chicago Summers Dominate All Other Summers

We pack a year's worth of partying into three months

We've EARNED this. Unlike your buddies in Phoenix who are used to year-round sunshine, Chicagoans go all out for the three months of the year when the weather isn’t total crap. Hopefully you caught up on your sleep this winter.

Everyone is overall more pleasant, and everyone is outside

Fact: sunshine makes you happier. And no one is happier than a Chicagoan who just survived another Chicago winter. Just look at the lakefront. Or the sidewalks. People (and dogs), all of a sudden, are everywhere.