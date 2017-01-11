Remembering Zero Gravity: The Suburban Teen Dance Club Nobody Wants to Remember

When we first got word that Zero Gravity, Chicagoland’s sophisticated young adult dance club of choice, was passing on, quite frankly I was shocked. Shocked not because it was passing on, but, well... shocked that it was actually still alive all this time.

In its 21 years on earth, Zero Gravity managed to touch all of us in various ways, much like the creepy older men that somehow managed to sneak into the club every weekend. Whether you were someone who visited often in your best “Italia” wifebeater along with your girlfriend Magdalina -- who dressed to impress in her best Victoria’s Secret corset, furry boots, and body glitter -- or whether you avoided the club after hearing that rumor about the infected hypodermic needle, which was most likely made up by a suburban mom to deter her kids from visiting, one thing is clear: each and every one of us suburbanite kids was impacted by the existence of Zero Gravity.