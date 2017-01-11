Take the 2016 Wrigley Field Cubs Fan Pledge

The 2016 Cubs have entered the season as the leading World Series favorite according to just about anyone who pays attention to baseball.

If you’ve bothered reading this article I likely don’t need to explain to you why this is a big deal.

The players and coaching staff and front office will all have their (highly important) roles to play, but the fans have theirs, too. As anyone who’s been to Wrigley Field a few times can tell you, your experience can vary wildly depending on the other fans in your general vicinity. To hopefully make those experiences not suck, I’ve devised this fan pledge to make the Friendly Confines live up to their name during this momentous season. Repeat after me: