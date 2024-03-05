Calling All Swifties: An All-Taylor Swift Karaoke Bar Just Popped Up in Chicago

Swiftie or not, it’s a truth universally acknowledged that there is no greater catharsis than scream-singing along with the lyrics to “All Too Well (10 minute version).”

This weekend in Chicago, you can live out your wildest dreams and do just that alongside a gaggle of fellow fans at Swift Serenades, a limited-edition karaoke cocktail bar taking over Wicker Park’s Bourbon on Division. Expect an array of Swift memorabilia, photobooths, and colorful, handcrafted cocktails named after her hit songs like “Lavender Haze,” “Champagne Problems,” and “Bad Blood.” Along with karaoke, there will be a string of Swiftian activities—draft a “Dear John” letter to a past lover, make friendship bracelets with your pals, or prove your allegiance to the singer with Taylor Swift-themed trivia.

Each karaoke session lasts an hour and a half; your choice of time slots are 5 pm, 7 pm, and 9 pm. Your ticket to the 21+ event includes entry to the bar, as well as a complimentary cocktail. Plus, if you want to take it to the next level, Swift Serenades is selling VIP tickets that include engraving your own red lipstick.

Whether you want to radiate woodsy folklore vibes or don all black à la Reputation is entirely up to you; this is your opportunity to dress to the nines and dance like you’re made of starlight. Whatever era you choose to invoke, you’re bound to make the whole place shimmer.

Swift Serenades is at 2050 W Division Street in Chicago until March 15.

