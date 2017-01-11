The 15 Most 'Chicago' Songs Ever Recorded

13. “The El” by Rhett Miller

Most Chicago line: “Let's say you're in Chicago and you're rattling along on the El / Yeah and the one who rides beside you is a stranger to herself / Nobody knows her own heart / You might have been introduced but you drifted apart.”



You have to admire an artist who writes a song about public transit and even more so when that artist somehow manages to make the rolling petri dish on rails sound romantic. While Rhett Miller seems to always be penning songs of love and heartbreak, he earns bonus points for lyrics about making out and breaking up on the train... acts all of us unfortunately have been exposed to at some point or the other.