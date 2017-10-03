The 'L' Rent Map: Where You Can’t Afford to Live, by Stop

It’s nearly impossible to find an apartment that hits the perfect trifecta of great location, loads of square footage, and cheap rent. To put the financial aspect into perspective, we’ve culled rent data from real estate listing site Trulia for the median monthly rent per bedroom of Chicago apartments within a mile radius of every “L” stop. So unless you’re rolling in dough, the rent in areas like around The Loop and northern ‘burbs is just too damn high.
Red Line (North)
Howard - $1,145
Jarvis - $1,050
Morse - $1,070
Loyola - $1,050
Granville - $1,075
Thorndale - $1,100
Bryn Mawr - $1,185
Berwyn - $1,200
Argyle - $1,250
Lawrence - $1,255
Wilson - $1,300
Sheridan - $1,512
Addison - $1,525
Belmont - $1,550
Fullerton - $1,659
North/Clybourn - $2,000
Clark/Division - $2,083
Chicago - $2,183
Grand - $2,191
Red Line (South)
Roosevelt - $1,975
Cermak-Chinatown - $1,945
Sox-35th - $1,500
47th - $1,300
Garfield - $1,100
63rd - $1,000
69th - $975
79th - $950
87th - $1,125
95th/Dan Ryan - $1,299
Blue Line (North)
O'Hare - N/A
Rosemont - $1,225
Cumberland - $1,200
Harlem - $1,300
Jefferson Park - $1,250
Montrose - $1,190
Irving Park - $1,200
Addison - $1,250
Belmont - $1,295
Logan Square - $1,395
California - $1,550
Western - $1,880
Damen - $1,995
Division - $2,000
Chicago - $2,200
Grand - $2,250
Blue Line (West)
Clinton - $2,061
UIC-Halsted - $1,980
Racine - $2,020
Illinois Medical District - $1,550
Western - $1,450
Kedzie-Homan - $1,172
Pulaski - $1,050
Cicero - $903
Austin - $993
Oak Park - $1,280
Harlem - $1,250
Forest Park - $1,200
Purple Line
Linden - $1,373
Central Street - $1,677
Noyes - $1,702
Foster - $1,658
Davis - $1,595
Dempster - $1,555
Main - $1,330
South Blvd - $1,215
Howard - $1,145
Yellow Line
Dempster - $1,250
Oakton - $1,300
Howard - $1,145
Brown Line
Kimball - $1,225
Kedzie - $1,250
Francisco - $1,250
Rockwell - $1,328
Western - $1,300
Damen - $1,295
Montrose - $1,340
Irving Park - $1,575
Addison - $1,700
Paulina - $1,850
Southport - $1,825
Belmont - $1,550
Wellington - $1,550
Diversey - $1,550
Fullerton - $1,659
Armitage - $1,800
Sedgwick - $1,852
Chicago - $2,138
The Loop
Clark/Lake - $2,176
State/Lake - $2,197
Randolph/Wabash - $2,199
Madison/Wabash - $2,192
Adams/Wabash - $2,197
Library - $2,076
LaSalle/Van Buren - $2,078
Quincy - $2,100
Washington/Wells - $2,170
Brown Line
Merchandise Mart - $2,159
Red Line
Lake - $2,152
Monroe - $2,126
Jackson - $2,100
Blue Line
Washington - $2,140
Monroe - $2,106
Jackson - $2,098
LaSalle - $2,081
Pink Line
54th/Cermak - $1,100
Cicero - $1,000
Kostner - $1,000
Pulaski - $995
Central Park - $995
Kedzie - $950
California - $995
Western - $1,095
Damen - $1,100
18th - $1,483
Polk - $1,650
Ashland - $2,175
Morgan - $2,100
Clinton - $2,196
Green Line (West)
Harlem/Lake - $1,600
Oak Park - $1,664
Ridgeland - $1,500
Austin - $1,000
Central - $803
Laramie - $800
Cicero - $902
Pulaski - $1,100
Conservatory - $1,100
Kedzie - $1,200
California - $1,400
Ashland - $2,175
Morgan - $2,100
Clinton - $2,196
Green Line (South)
Roosevelt - $1,975
Cermak-McCormick Place - $1,945
35th-Bronzeville-IIT - $1,099
Indiana - $1,400
43rd - $1,348
47th - $1,300
51st - $1,200
Garfield - $1,150
King Drive - $1,100
Cottage Grove - $1,150
Halsted - $950
Ashland/63rd - $1,080
Orange Line
Roosevelt - $1,975
Halsted - $1,875
Ashland - $1,100
35th/Archer - $1,000
Western - $900
Kedzie - $825
Pulaski - $1,150
Midway - $1,125
