The Most Legendary Moments in Second City History

Adam McKay makes Steve Carell cry

The Second City Touring Company was booked to play a month-long run at a theater in Dallas, where the owner specifically asked for a show that was "edgy." They probably should have known there were going to be problems after learning the show following them was Love Letters featuring Charlton Heston and his wife. The audience hated them, but that didn’t stop the cast from doing some ‘improvisational experimentation.’ The cast included Adam McKay and Nancy Walls, who was then dating an unknown actor from Chicago named Steve Carell. When he came down to visit Walls during the run, Carell and McKay cooked up the idea that they would pick Carell from the audience as if he were just another audience member. When he got on stage, McKay would then ridicule Carell until he started sobbing. So they ran the bit, but they didn’t really think about how to wrap it up. So the audience was just stunned and then angry at Adam for being so cruel.