The Seven Wonders of Chicago

Union Station

Built in: Work began on the massive project in 1913, and the station finally opened twelve years later in 1925.

Built by: Architect Daniel Burnham started the project, and the firm of Graham, Anderson, Probst & White completed the work after he died.

Why it's one of the seven wonders: Replacing an earlier station built in 1881, the city's main terminal for commuter trains is now the third-busiest rail terminal in the US (after Grand Central and Penn Station). Its lavish, Beaux-Arts facades, huge Corinthian columns, and infamous Great Hall illuminated by a barrel-vaulted skylight make it a prime destination for architecture and people-watching. The station actually spans about nine and a half city blocks with most of its facilities beneath the streets.