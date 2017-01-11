Chicago's 'L' Tracks Are Becoming a Futuristic Neon Light Show

"We want to create an app that has different engagement dimensions. So you might open up The Wabash Lights app and there'll be different ways you can create a design for the lights. One of them might be by playing a game or one might be through uploading video and photos from your vacation, which would then be incorporated into a design for the lights," says Unger.

They're creating a system that could operate like a combination of OpenTable and a Google calendar, so you can see what dates and times are open to select for display, then you'll know when the lights arrangement inspired by your bachelor party in Vegas will go live and plan your dinner downtown together accordingly.