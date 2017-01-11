10 Things Chicagoans Are Irrationally Passionate About

Weather schadenfreude

While it’s totally normal to talk about the weather, we tend to take things a bit overboard here in #Chiberia. We all have those Facebook friends who act like every snowstorm is a Snowpocalypse, lose their shit over a derecho, then complain nonstop about heat once summer rolls around. Then there are people like this guy, who was so frustrated by inaccurate weather forecasts that he launched a takedown campaign against Tom Skilling. Only in Chicago, my friends.

Our resilience

Speaking of weather, Chicagoans really love bragging about how gosh-darn tough we are -- particularly to people in warmer climates. Who can withstand subzero temperatures? We can! Who is completely unphased by a drunk guy taking a piss in the back of a CTA bus at 8am on a subzero day after we’ve walked eight miles uphill to school, completely barefoot? Us! Who will mercilessly taunt anyone from the southern portion of the United States who has the nerve to complain about snow flurries? We will! Who swears they’d be the only city able to withstand the apocalypse due to their innate toughness, but would actually die in a week due to a lack of basic survival skills? CHICAGO!