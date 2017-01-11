Things No Self-Respecting Chicagoan Would Ever Do

Contrary to popular belief, simply living in the 606 doesn’t make you a true Chicagoan. To be a citizen in good standing, you must abide by a certain code of ethics and denounce various unsavory behaviors. Ketchup on a hot dog? Meh, who honestly cares? These are 21 far more fatal errors.

Admit to ordering pizza from a chain restaurant

We all have our moments when we just want really crappy pizza. Is this a self-loathing thing? We’re not sure. What we do know is this: no self-respecting Chicagoan actually admits to eating pizza from a national chain. “That Papa John’s box sitting on the counter? Oh, yeah... um, that’s my roommate’s. So gross!”

