18 Things That Chicago Has Given America

This may come as a shock to some outside the Midwest, but Chicago has produced a heck of a lot more than deep dish pizza, mobsters, and Superfans. While other cities may have tried to pick up where we left off, we’ll always have the proper bragging rights on these 18 innovations. Enjoy those Twinkies.



1. The film industry

Sorry, Hollywood -- we were considered the capital of filmmaking years before film studios began popping up out west. In the early 1900’s, Chicago was home to more film studios and production companies than any other city. The largest film studio in the world at that time was Essanay Studios, which launched Charlie Chaplin’s career. Essanay is notable for creating the Western genre... which, you know, probably made more sense to film out west. Perhaps they should’ve tried to popularize a Mid-Western genre instead? (I’ll show myself out).