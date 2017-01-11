10 Things That Only Happen in Chicago

Dibs parking triggers city-wide disputes and a quest for civic decency

Chicago may have invented winter “dibs” parking, but the widespread shoveling tactic has garnered plenty of backlash and efforts to end it over the years. There have been crews from Streets and Sanitation tossing out dibs junk. There has been talk of vigilante “dibs patrols” crawling the streets to bust would-be dibs parkers. There was even one report of a woman’s brakes being cut in a dibs dispute. The best way to combat the angry winter scourge that is dibs? With a positive-minded neighborhood “digout party.” Way to show us how it’s done, Avondale.



Multiple Tamale Guys battle in munchie turf wars

If you’ve frequented late nights dives around the city, you are no doubt familiar with The Tamale Guy (who you can also track/beg for on Twitter.) What you might not realize is that there are several tamale guys battling for turf and your booze-soaked dollars. Claudio, seen by many as the true Tamale Guy - toting his red cooler filled with tamales cooked by his wife Maria in Pilsen -- but there is also Julio who sports a blue cooler and there's also been a guy with a torta cooler who makes the rounds on rare occasions. Apparently, Chicago’s appetite is way too big for only one Tamale Guy.