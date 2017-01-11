Lifestyle

Everything You Should Be Doing Outdoors in Chicago This Summer

By Published On 05/30/2016 By Published On 05/30/2016
chicago beach
Flickr/NVitkus

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

related

Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

The rest of Chicago's calendar year is essentially preseason for summer drinking. That means it's time to squeeze the most mileage out of your sandals and sundresses as humanly possible. To help you crush those summer goals, here are all the outdoor restaurants, drinking spots, and events you need to experience in the next three months.

Related

related

Why Chicago Summers Dominate All Other Summers

related

101 Ways You're Doing Chicago Right

related

Guilty Pleasures Every Chicagoan Secretly Loves

related

Why Chicago Summers Dominate All Other Summers
outdoor drinking in Chicago
The J. Parker

Rooftops are meant for summer drinking

There are occasions when terrestrial barhopping simply just won't do, which is when you head to these 17 elite-level rooftop drinking spots.

Moody's Pub
Courtesy of Moody's Pub

Patios and beer gardens are also meant for summer drinking

On top of having a great selection of rooftop bars, Chicago's flat landscape is thankfully peppered with backyard patios and beer gardens worthy of exploration.

Bridge House Tavern
Courtesy of Bridge House Tavern

And for good measure, get some waterfront drinking done too

Just because we're not a fancy ocean beach town doesn't mean we can't act like one.

paddleboarding yoga
Flickr/Karma Surf Retreat

Get to know all the beach activities your summer needs

Speaking of the waterfront, be sure to make the most out of beauteous Lake Michigan. The lakefront grants opportunities for fishing, paddleboarding, fire juggling(?!), and more.

related

50 Must-Visit Music Landmarks in Chicago

related

101 Ways You're Doing Chicago Right
outdoor brunch in chicago
Courtesy of I/O

Brunch outdoors with a gorgeous view

You thought rooftops were meant for drinking? Well... they are. But also, there are amazing brunch specials on offer at many of the aforementioned skyline bars.

SoHo House Chicago Pool
Courtesy of SoHo House Chicago

Learn how to sneak into Chicago's best hotel pools

We're not condoning the act of slipping into a really nice hotel pool. But we're not not condoning it either.

AWOL Nation
Flickr/claudiasimsphotography

Jam outdoors like your life depends on it

So little time, so many shows to hit. If you haven't been out to Ravinia, you ought to rectify that.

Booze cruise Chicago
Flickr/gocardusa

Get to boozing while cruising

Ahhh, the assortment of booze cruises in Chicago. The only thing better than drinking on a boat is drinking on a boat without ever having to worry about running out of alcohol.

Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's senior editor and he has yet to pick out his summah gum. Follow him: @SeanCooley.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Chicago's Most Innovative Startups Today
MailChimp_Oct16

related

READ MORE
Moments You Realize You're a Chicagoan

related

READ MORE
Why the Rest of America Should Be More Like Chicago

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like