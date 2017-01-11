15 Things to Know About Chicago (From Someone Who Just Moved Here)

In some ways it is beautiful, the way people of all different backgrounds come together in alcoholic and sexual desperation. Other times they are like a cesspool of people who were once peaceful strangers but are now somehow suddenly all enemies. Just try to enjoy yourself and not get into any trouble, maybe call an Uber, and definitely get a glass of water. Don’t even think about an after party, you are too tired, go to bed, stop Tweeting.

9. Many places offering “deep dish” are scamming you

Historically, politically, generationally, Chicago has more than its fair share of scammers. Don’t take it personally, eventually you will learn to dodge them as you get oriented. To save you a little heartbreak, if you’re going to do deep dish, don’t stop at any random, by-the-slice places you happen upon. They will likely serve you a triangle of puffy dough with a layer of sauce and cheese on top and tell you its deep dish. If you’re going to get a true Chicago-style pie -- which will not be that often as you think -- for the love of God do your research.