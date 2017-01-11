Things You Need to Do Before You're Considered a Chicagoan

Make a Chicago-style hot dog at home, without having to Google the recipe

You should already have celery salt in your pantry along with neon-green relish and sport peppers in the fridge... right next to the giardiniera.

Make the dreaded journey to 701 N Sacramento Blvd to bail your car out of the tow lot

It's miserable being towed from a “snow route" at 3:06am on a perfectly beautiful night in late March when snow plows were most definitely not needed.

Instinctively look both ways before driving through a green light

You’re no longer surprised when drivers and bicyclists blow red lights... in fact, you’ve actually begun to expect it.