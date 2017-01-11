Everything You Need to Know Before Apartment Hunting in Chicago

While searching for an apartment in Chicago isn't quite as bad as it may be in some other cities (yet), the process of sifting through hoards of duplicate ads and deciphering misleading jargon to find the apartment of your dreams can be overwhelming even for the most tenured Chicagoans. With that in mind, we turned to the experts: Joe Zekas, publisher of real estate site YoChicago, Andrew Croegaert, director at Chicago Apartment Finders, and Ericka Rios, director of leasing at Downtown Apartment Company share everything they’ve learned as professional apartment hunters.



Start your search four to eight weeks before your move date

Unless you like leaving things up to the cruel gods of real estate, it’s best not to wait until the last minute to start your search. Croegaert admits that while it is possible to place tenants in as little as 24 hours, it’s definitely not the best idea. “I highly recommend starting your search 30-60 days prior to your desired move-in date,” he says. “This is when we find that our clients have the most success in their search.”

