10 Underrated Weekend Trips From Chicago

Cook, Minnesota

Island dreams don’t have to involve long plane rides and passports. Cruise up to Ludlow’s Island Resort, a family-run island hideaway in northern Minnesota on Lake Vermilion. Hand-crafted cabins, all nestled under the birch and pine, are all different -- there’s a treehouse five-bedroom for group vacations and a romantic one-bedroom complete with wood-burning fireplace and screened in back porch. Rent a fishing or pontoon boat to take advantage of the 40,000 acres of shoreline.

Elkhorn, Wisconsin

Camp fantasies come to life at Camp Wandawega, an art-directed dream of a retreat designed to get you in touch with the simpler pleasures of life. Canoe around in old-school vessels, hike around 20-plus acres of private property, or revisit camp classics like shuffleboard, hatchet throwing, and archery. At night, mingle around the s'mores pit and star gaze with your fellow campers. There’s also a tree swing, just sign the waiver first.