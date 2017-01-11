Things That Make You Weird Anywhere but Chicago

Hanging out in your “fronchroom”

Of all the Chicagoisms that exist, “fronchroom” is the most confusing to outsiders, who typically assume you’re referring to some special French-themed room. They’ll be sorely disappointed when they finally get to visit this magical room and realize that it’s just a plain, boring living space at the front of your house. On the bright side, they’ll be incredibly relieved to learn that your “gangway” is not, in fact, gang-related.

Staking claim to a 10ft plot of space with a children’s toy

Combine a major lack of garage parking with intense winters, and what do you get? Why, people putting children's’ toys from 1992 on the street to protect their parking spot, of course! While some people have started voicing their displeasure surrounding “dibs,” we must all come to accept the fact that this is one Chicago tradition that will never die.