why the rest of america should be more like chicago

There’s a neighborhood for every brand of person

Chicago neighborhoods are more “balkanized” than, say, NYC’s. But generally, Chicago’s neighborhoods -- aside from the occasional artisanal gelato parlor -- have retained their native edges and commercialism hasn’t sanitized most storefronts. You can be, however, an exterminator and wanna-be app developer in Humboldt Park or a retired hedge-fund manager that wants to start a black box theatre company in Uptown -- you’re able to re-brand yourself at any time, a kind diversity that transcends all others.

We made hooch famous (or at least notorious) and still do

Chicago has been on the sauce for a long time from Prohibition’s saga with Al Capone through today as a fertile ground for new cocktail lore and craft-brew alchemy. Chicago has over 69 craft breweries city-wide and another 101 in the burbs not to mention the thriving alcohol mecca of Logan Square, the Milwaukee Ave strip in Wicker Park, and other staples and sexy hideouts cropping up in evolving neighborhoods.