What the Hell Are These Giant Construction Projects Around Chicago?

While the renovation of the historic stadium rightfully took center stage for years, for most Lakeview residents the biggest impact is coming in across the street. A boutique hotel is taking the place of the Wrigley McDonald's -- a new one is planned to open up in the hotel for your late-night McNugget needs -- and the assorted gravel lots around it. Which is fantastic news for neighborhood residents who wanted Cubs fans to spend even more time packing the Red Line and running into them on the sidewalk.

An even more prominent structure will take up the entire block on Addison between Clark St and Sheffield Ave, with almost 150 apartments and plenty of street-level retail. Neither building is replacing anything too beloved by the neighborhood, and the extra parking will hopefully ease some game-day pressure in the area, but both are sure to contribute to the madhouse that is Cubs games.