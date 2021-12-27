Where to Go Ice Skating in Chicago This Winter

Few things inspire more winter bliss than bundling up and gliding blissfully over a circular sheet of glassy ice—or, alternatively, holding on for dear life to the side rails. Regardless of your balancing skills, Chicago has no shortage of skating rinks waiting for you to get out there and crush it… no matter how timidly. And if strapping on some blades sounds intimidating, you can always be the designated sideline mascot, warm beverage in hand.

From a cascade of lights inside an alpine rink to a winding ice trail set beneath the dazzling downtown skyscrapers, here are our picks for taking advantage of everyone’s favorite cold weather pastime. Just make sure to stay conscientious of your fellow skaters and maintain a safe social distance while you’re getting your shred on.