Why Every City Should Be Jealous of Chicago

2. Our festivals

From Lollapalooza and Riot Fest to Pitchfork and North Coast Music Fest to Spring Awakening and (new this year) Chicago Open Air, Chicago has turned into ground zero for the summer music festival circuit. And that doesn’t include free shows in Millennium Park and about a billion other summer street festivals.



3. Our cost of living

Noodling around on Numbeo's cost of living tracker to find that Chicago’s is comfortably lower than NYC’s, which comes along with more purchasing power than the Big Apple. Our rent is also lower than DC's, LA's and, of course, San Francisco's.