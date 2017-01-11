Lifestyle

Why Every City Should Be Jealous of Chicago

By Published On 03/22/2016 By Published On 03/22/2016
Lollapalooza music festival chicago skyline
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

related

Finally, Someone Made an Edible Poop Emoji

There’s a famous commandment that says, “Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s city...” or something like that. For those non-Chicagoans spending any considerable amount of time in the Jewel of the Midwest, it inevitable that you'd grow envious, probably turning as green as our (probably toxic) river on St. Patrick's Day. This is why. 

Related

related

How to Meet People in Chicago if You Hate Tinder & Bumble

related

Remembering Zero Gravity: The Suburban Teen Dance Club Nobody Wants to Remember

related

Things No Self-Respecting Chicagoan Would Ever Do

related

How to Meet People in Chicago if You Hate Tinder & Bumble
pequod's pizza chicago best food
Kailley Lindman/Thrillist

1. Our food

Italian beef. Chicago-style hot dog. Deep-dish pizza. All Chicago inventions. All of which put other regional local delicacies/abominations to mankind like the Philly cheesesteak to shame. We even have The Mother-In-Law, a tamale on a hot dog bun. Covered in chili. Which is actually way better than it sounds. Oh, and our restaurant scene is tops in the country, especially better than New York's
 

2. Our festivals

From Lollapalooza and Riot Fest to Pitchfork and North Coast Music Fest to Spring Awakening and (new this year) Chicago Open Air, Chicago has turned into ground zero for the summer music festival circuit. And that doesn’t include free shows in Millennium Park and about a billion other summer street festivals. 
 

3. Our cost of living

Noodling around on Numbeo's cost of living tracker to find that Chicago’s is comfortably lower than NYC’s, which comes along with more purchasing power than the Big Apple. Our rent is also lower than DC's, LA's and, of course, San Francisco's.

chicago flag best things in chicago round up wrigley building
Flickr/clio1789

4. Our glorious flag

The Chicago flag is a thing of beauty. We hang it outside our house, we have it sown on our backpacks, we have it tattooed on our forearms. San Francisco's flag, by comparison, is this abomination [shutter]. 
 

5. Lake Michigan

Our beaches are so close to downtown it’s crazy. They’re like, right there. And in summer, anyone who prefers Lake Havasu to Lake Michigan belongs in Lake Havasu. 
 

wrigley field baseball stadium best things in chicago
Flickr/Rex Hammock

6. Wrigley Field

As if the Friendly Confines weren’t enough enticement, we’re throwing in Joe Maddon, the NL Rookie of the Year, the NL Cy Young winner, and a new crop of talent including Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist. We ain’t afraid of no curse. 
 

7. Our beer scene

Did you know we pretty much invented craft brewing? And if that’s not enough, our craft scene is currently overflowing with talent from established heavy hitters like Half Acre and Revolution to up-and-coming newbies like Alarmist and Marz. Trying to keep up with all the new breweries is half the fun.

rose's lounge chicago interior dive bar
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

8. We party LATE

Till 5am, kids. Just stay away from these places
 

9. Our corrupt politicians

Our corrupt pols are more fun than your corrupt pols. Our array of old mob run bars should give you an indication of that. Does your city have a bar where one of Capone’s henchmen sliced a singer’s tongue off because he threatened to go sing in another club? Didn’t think so.

related

Head to Chicago's Best Comedy Theaters & Shows for a Laugh After This Long Week

related

Remembering Zero Gravity: The Suburban Teen Dance Club Nobody Wants to Remember
wicker park chicago best bars day drinking
Flickr/Sean Davis

10. Day drinking

Yes, other cities enjoy day drinking. But when winter finally turns to spring and the outdoor patios start popping up around town just as the shirts turn short-sleeve (or as soon as March 1st rolls around), there’s no place like it in the world.
 

11. We invented house music

Chicago may be famous for the blues, but we also invented house music (not to mention the skyscraper, the cellphone, and Playboy.) You’re welcome, world. 
 

12. Our architecture

Time to face facts: we have the best skyline in the world. Despite what “others” may think.

green river chicago skyline st. patrick's day
Flickr/Chris Bentley

13. Our green river

Fact: our St Patrick’s Day is more fun than your St. Patrick’s Day. We have a green river to prove it. 
 

14. Our comedy scene

Not only do we have the greatest live comedy theatre in the history of mankind, we can also claim Bill Murray. Who happens to be a person you should DEFINITELY not heckle on stage
 

15. Kanye West

OK, maybe we botched this one.

Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Jay Gentile is a Thrillist contributor and he knows better than to fuck with Bill Murray on stage. Follow @innerviewmag

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Most Beautiful Buildings in Chicago, According to an Architecture Expert

related

READ MORE
Moments You Realize You're a Chicagoan

related

READ MORE
How to Be a Good Chicago Resident

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like