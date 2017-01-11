Why Google, Amazon, and Other Tech Companies Are Setting Up Shop in Chicago

Even your flip phone-equipped hippie friends must have noticed by now that big name tech companies like Google and Amazon are expanding their presence in Chicago. The city’s tech scene is breaking out as investment in local companies now routinely exceeds over a billion dollars each year, and recent billion dollar exits have come from local companies like Cars.com, Grubhub and Orbitz. While Chicago still has a long way to go to catch up with Silicon Valley, here’s why Silicon Prairie continues to grow.



Groupon and others proved tech companies can grow here

Sure, Groupon isn’t flying as high as when it turned down a $6 billion buyout offer from Google in 2010 (whoops). But early tech-era successes like Groupon, GrubHub, and Braintree showed it’s possible to build a global business based in Chicago.

