Finally, a Payoff to the Heart-Wrenching, Anxious, Glorious Life of Being a Cleveland Sports Fan

And then came LeBron James. He went to my rival high school and played against us on national TV; a grown-ass man against almost comically scrawny white boys, cowering under the dominance of this unicorn athlete. The Cavs drafted him, and I watched in awe as he made NBA players look almost as inept as those high schoolers. The league had rarely ever seen anything like this, and he was ours.

Until suddenly, he wasn’t. After years of hope, "The Decision," an hour-long special that would unveil LeBron's plans as a free agent, felt like a particularly twisted stab in the back from one of our own. It seems that we like to forget that people were burning "23" jerseys in the street after it aired.