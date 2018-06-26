Everything You Need to Do in Cleveland This Spring

As Cleveland winter heads into its wettest, grossest phase, we know that warmer weather is just around the corner. In this season of fish fries, indoor concerts, and Irish celebrations, we can embrace the season’s unpredictability and learn to love Cleveland in the allergens and slush. So sip that Conway’s Irish ale, take advantage of all the things to do during the thawing springtime, and know that you’ll be sitting on the beaches of Lake Erie in just a few months.
Recommended Video
Own
This Tiny Kitchen Gadget Turns Radishes Into 'Super Mario' Mushrooms
Monday - Sunday
Mar 6-25
Connor Palace
Rejoice, former theater kids: Rent is coming to Playhouse Square as part of its 20th-anniversary tour with an all-new cast. It’s going to be really hard not to sing along from your seat, but we trust you to behave.
Cost: $39-$119 before fees
Cost: $39-$119 before fees
Wednesday - Sunday
Mar 7-11
Hanna Theatre
Though it will be hard to ever get Kathy Bates’ super-obsessed, Caan-hobbling version out of our heads, Great Lakes Theater Company will no doubt do justice to Stephen King’s story with their stage version of Misery.
Cost: $15-$70 before fees
Cost: $15-$70 before fees
Friday
Mar 9
Tremont
You shouldn’t need an excuse to go out walking in one of Cleveland’s most historic, picturesque, and tastebud-pleasing neighborhoods. But in case you do, Walkabout Tremont will provide you with one the second Friday of every month. Come for cool exhibits; stay for some of the best eats in the city.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Friday
Mar 9
KeyBank State Theatre
If you’re not familiar with American Gods, Sandman, or Coraline (just to name a few), you really have to get on the Neil Gaiman train: the ever-charming and self-deprecating author will give a talk and answer questions on his writing in novels, comics, and TV.
Cost: $25-$85 before fees
Cost: $25-$85 before fees
Friday - Friday
Mar 9-30
Prosperity Social Club
It’s Lent in The Land, which means you’ll have a number of fish fry options to choose from every Friday. While we encourage you to branch out to the churches and community centers (Slovenian National Home has a really fun one), Prosperity elevates the game by putting savvy twists on old-school favorites like clam chowder and saffron paella every Friday. Reservations are absolutely recommended.
Cost: $13-$22, before you wash it down with an Okocim beer
Cost: $13-$22, before you wash it down with an Okocim beer
Saturday
Mar 10
Crawford Auto Museum
Rarely has there been a call to a mid-morning meal as stirring as Cleveland Scene’s United We Brunch. One ticket will get you unlimited brunch tastings from some of Cleveland’s best spots, and up to eight drinks, while the proceeds go to Providence House. Cure your hangover by starting up another one!
Cost: $40-$60
Cost: $40-$60
Monday
Mar 12
Cork & Cleaver Social Kitchen
Called “an open mic jam session for chefs,” Dinner in the Dark is perhaps Cleveland’s greatest mixture of philanthropy and the culinary arts. Esteemed local chefs meet at a restaurant to prepare a surprise menu for diners, so that’s the “in the dark” part -- the restaurant is, as far as we know, reasonably well-lit.
Cost: Tickets are $81.90 per person
Cost: Tickets are $81.90 per person
Friday
Mar 16
Playhouse Square
John Mulaney’s career has had some ups and downs in recent years, but his stand-up is still as strong as ever -- give Oh, Hello a watch on Netflix, if you need proof. Rescheduled from a January performance, Mulaney’s Kid Gorgeous show will go on at 7pm and again at 10pm.
Cost: $25-$35 before fees
Cost: $25-$35 before fees
Saturday
Mar 17
Music Box Supper Club
Every remotely Irish-themed bar in The Land will be slammed on this Saturday St. Patrick’s Day, so rather than fight the crowds for a Guinness, take the less expected route and head to Music Box for the Shamrocks & Dreadlocks St. Patrick’s Day Party. In keeping with the theme, there'll be two headliners: Portershark (an Irish band), and Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band (a reggae group).
Cost: $12-$18
Cost: $12-$18
Saturday
Mar 17
House of Blues
Yes, the parade downtown is always an option on St. Patty’s Day, but if that’s grown stale for you, head to House of Blues for Irish bands and DJs playing as early as 9:30am, and as late as closing time. Local Pogues cover band The Boys from County Hell will take the stage as part of the festivities.
Cost: Admission is free! Food and drink are on you, though.
Cost: Admission is free! Food and drink are on you, though.
Sunday
Mar 18
House of Blues
Southern hip-hop proponent Big K.R.I.T. has been making music since 2005, but has gone largely unnoticed north of the Mason-Dixon for much of that time. Do your part to help change that when he takes the stage at House of Blues with Big Chyi.
Cost: $23.50-$27
Cost: $23.50-$27
Wednesday
Mar 21
Platform Beer Co.
Few things are greater motivating forces than beer, and you'll want to remember that at Runs on Tap, an event hosted the third Wednesday of each month that'll see participants run for 2, 3.5, or 4.5 miles through a Cleveland neighborhood, and then get some discounted beer. Worth it.
Cost: Free to run
Cost: Free to run
Friday
Mar 23
I-X Center
If you’re not here, you’re the only one. Billed as “the official cure for cabin fever,” this annual spring event makes creative use of the International Exposition Center’s 1 million square feet with coasters, carnival games, shows, and all the requisite corn dogs. It will definitely hold us over till Cedar Point opens.
Cost: $21-$24
Cost: $21-$24
Sunday
Mar 25
KeyBank State Theatre
Ginuwine is coming to Cleveland -- yes, other acts from the '90s are performing too (Jagged Edge, anyone?), but Ginuwine is the important one. Because “Pony” holds up, man. It really does.
Cost: $59.50-$250
Cost: $59.50-$250
Sunday
Mar 25
Ohio Theatre
You still remember the lyrics to “Like a Surgeon” and “Amish Paradise,” so celebrate the reigning king of polka-pop's spoofs as he brings his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour to a town that knows good polka when we hear it.
Cost: $69.50-$79.50
Cost: $69.50-$79.50
Thursday
Mar 29
Hard Rock Rocksino
Anthony Jeselnik is so outrageously twisted and funny that we can almost forgive the fact that he was born in Pittsburgh (did I ruin it?). His Funny Games show brings his trademark morbid, offbeat wit to Cleveland this spring.
Cost: $36
Cost: $36
Friday
Mar 30
Winchester Music Tavern
A member of the B-52s for 40 years, Cindy Wilson has just released her first solo album, and her current tour takes her to the recently opened Winchester Music Tavern (formerly The Bevy at Birdtown) in Lakewood, where local act Womantra will open for her. Hurry up, and bring your jukebox money! (Sorry, it had to be done.)
Cost: $20-$30
Cost: $20-$30
Monday
Apr 2
Gordon Square
For the past eight years, Clevelanders have been flocking to Gordon Square the day after Easter to eat pierogies and drink Okocim. It’s Dyngus Day, and there’s no better excuse to take off and go drinking on a Monday than this traditional Polish holiday. Smigus-dyngus to all!
Cost: Free!
Cost: Free!
Tuesday
Apr 3
Embrace your angsty inner teen with Dashboard Confessional
Embrace your angsty inner teen with Dashboard Confessional
House of Blues
The early 2000s was a simpler time, when we all made fun of each other for being “emo” and sang our hearts out to “Saints and Sailors.” Dashboard Confessional is still going strong all these years later -- you might even say they’ve been “Vindicated.” I'm not even sorry about that one.
Cost: $33.60-$48.60
Cost: $33.60-$48.60
Wednesday - Sunday
Apr 4-15
Embrace your inner cinephile at the Cleveland International Film Festival
Embrace your inner cinephile at the Cleveland International Film Festival
Tower City Cinemas
Now entering its 42nd year, the Cleveland International Film Festival brings a dazzling array of movies from around the world right to Tower City and other Cleveland Cinemas locations. Protip: grab a free program when they come out March 9, pick some flicks you’d like to see with friends, and grab your tickets when they go on sale March 23.
Cost: $16 per movie
Cost: $16 per movie
Friday
Apr 6
Cleveland Museum of Art
This monthly party at CMA gives revelers a chance to take in masterpieces from all over the world while enjoying drinks in the museum’s jaw-dropping atrium. This month’s celebration honors August Rodin, so bring your best thinking cap.
Cost: $10 advance, $15 day-of
Cost: $10 advance, $15 day-of
Friday
Apr 6
Progressive Field
After two successful seasons and the big Chief Wahoo discontinuation announcement, all eyes will be on our beloved Tribe this year. It’s a Friday home opener, so celebrations will be at an all-time high; hit up Wild Eagle or another bar close to the Jake (it's still the Jake!) for an opening day party.
Cost: TBA
Cost: TBA
Saturday
Apr 7
Various locations
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is happening in Cleveland for only the fourth time in the museum’s 20+ year history. Celebrate by partaking in Rock Week events, like the opening of a new Rock Hall level, the Rock ‘N Blast fireworks show, and the culminating Ceremony itself on April 14.
Cost: TBA
Cost: TBA
Monday
Apr 9
House of Blues
Clerks director Kevin Smith has been bringing his raucous, nerd-centered humor to podcasts for some time now -- and despite his recent health issues, he seems dead-set (sorry) on continuing his gigs. He and co-host Ralph Garman will bring their Hollywood Babble On live show to House of Blues. Expect rude humor and some deep-cut comic book references.
Cost: $30
Cost: $30
Tuesday
Apr 10
Connor Palace
The initial run on Stephen Karam’s play The Humans featured John Lithgow in a leading role, and won the Tony Award for Best Play. Lithgow will not be part of the current go-around, unfortunately, but Clevelanders can still enjoy the touring cast of this moving play when it comes to Playhouse Square this spring.
Cost: $10-$80
Cost: $10-$80
Thursday
Apr 12
Hard Rock Rocksino
Buddy Guy (not to be confused with fellow guitar great Buddy Holly) has been making and shaping the blues for over half a century. The man whose guitar stylings influenced the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page comes to Cleveland, giving you a unique opportunity to see one of the last living blues masters.
Cost: $39.50-$75
Cost: $39.50-$75
Saturday
Apr 14
Yuzu
It’s entirely possible that not a single one of these calendars will go by without a wacky, wonderful event from Yuzu in Lakewood. This time, it’s the Bob Ross Bar Crawl, which brings in Wine & Design from Rocky River to help patrons create their own Bob-style masterpieces. Wigs will be provided for all, because of course they will.
Cost: $20
Cost: $20
Saturday
Apr 14
The Agora
Fifteen years go, The Darkness rocked everyone's worlds with the irresistible '80s infectiousness of “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.” In April, they’ll bring their hair rock glory to the Agora along with memorably-named openers Diarrhea Planet.
Cost: $25
Cost: $25
Friday
Apr 20
Catch cast members of 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' onstage
Catch cast members of 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' onstage
KeyBank State Theatre
Let’s get this out of the way: Wayne Brady will not be at Whose Live Anyway?, a live, touring version of the popular '90s-2000s improv TV show. Nor will Cleveland favorite Drew Carey. However, Whose Line and Drew Carey Show regular Ryan Stiles will be bringing his deadpan comic timing to the stage, and he’s rounded out by solid castmates Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray.
Cost: $35-$75
Cost: $35-$75
Saturday
Apr 21
Flats East Bank
Lake Erie is one of our city’s greatest assets, and Great Lakes Brewing Company has long advocated for its protection -- that’s why they’ve organized the Superhero Bar Crawl: Save the Great Lakes! Participants will hop through 11 crawl locatioinsroceeds benefit Drink Local, Drink Tap, a nonprofit dedicated to providing access to clean drinking water.
Cost: $10, plus “a small processing fee”
Cost: $10, plus “a small processing fee”
Saturday
Apr 21
3615 Superior Avenue
“We’re not a market, we’re a movement,” says the website for the Cleveland Flea. Entering its sixth year, the Flea has done a world of good for Cleveland-area makers and entrepreneurs, brought hundreds of thousands to the St. Clair Superior neighborhood, and does it all while offering local goods and great food and drink in an open-air market. We’re sold.
Cost: Free admission
Cost: Free admission
Saturday
Apr 28
Various
AppleTree Books at Cedar Fairmount, Mack’s Backs in Coventry, Visible Voice in Tremont -- at the heart of all our great Cleveland neighborhoods lie great Cleveland bookstores. Show your love for those stores by visiting them on Independent Bookstore Day!
Cost: Free events, but buy a book! It’ll make you feel good.
Cost: Free events, but buy a book! It’ll make you feel good.
Tuesday
May 1
The Agora
Like many of America’s greatest alt-rock bands, Modest Mouse hails from the Seattle area. Rocking since the mid-2000s, they will bring their offbeat/upbeat anthems to the World Famous Agora this spring -- oh, and their strange name comes from a Virginia Woolf story, in case you were wondering.
Cost: $50-$100
Cost: $50-$100
Wednesday
May 2
KeyBank State Theatre
The producers of The Lion King musical have adapted another Disney classic for the stage. This production promises to have all your favorite numbers, beautifully elaborate sets, and a guy with a killer six-pack playing the title role.
Cost: $40-$170, depending on how good your seats are
Cost: $40-$170, depending on how good your seats are
Friday
May 4
Museum of Contemporary Art
Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you -- get it?) falls on a Friday this year, and what better way to celebrate it than with a silent disco in one of Cleveland’s most striking buildings? There will be a costume contest and themed drinks at the Mos Eisley Cantina, naturally.
Cost: $20 in advance, or $25 door
Cost: $20 in advance, or $25 door
Saturday
May 12
Kamm's Corners
Didn't get enough Irish festivity from St. Patrick’s Day? Come to the West Park neighborhood for The Hooley; this annual block party features music, food, Irish dancers, and probably the highest concentration of Irish bars in Greater Cleveland.
Cost: Free admission
Cost: Free admission
Saturday
May 19
Downtown Willoughby
Carnivores from all over Northeast Ohio will descend on this East Side ‘burb for the seventh annual Red, White, & BBQ Rib Burn Off. Erie Street will close down for two days, and live bands and ribs both local and national will be featured, while an Activity Zone from a local CrossFit gym will provide you the opportunity to burn off a fraction of those calories.
Cost: Free admission
Cost: Free admission
Saturday
May 19
Get your science on for Great Lakes Science Center
Get your science on for Great Lakes Science Center
Great Lakes Science Center
Once, it was your favorite field trip spot; now, it’s the place to be for a museum after-hours party. Yuri’s Night: Space Party at the Science Center will have beer from Saucy Brew Works, a sci-fi costume contest, and classic beats from Old Skool, Cleveland’s hip-hop tribute group. Proceeds go to the museum’s STEM education initiatives.
Cost: $55-$70, depending on how early you buy them
Cost: $55-$70, depending on how early you buy them
Saturday
May 19
Get Bright with Northeast Ohio's hottest neo-soul band
Get Bright with Northeast Ohio's hottest neo-soul band
Beachland Ballroom
Wesley Bright, frontman of Wesley Bright & the Honeytones, has earned comparisons to Al Green and Otis Redding; not bad for a guy from Akron, our neighbor to the south. Bright and his band never fail to get the crowd dancing, and this show in one of Cleveland’s finest venues should deliver the goods.
Cost: $15
Cost: $15
Thursday
May 24
The Vault
Sure, you can keep using that bottle of Cuervo at home for shots and super-sweet margs exclusively -- or, you could get a lesson on the history of the drink and learn some cocktail recipes from the pros at The 9’s vibed-out cocktail bar, The Vault. Your choice.
Cost: $36.42
Cost: $36.42
Friday - Sunday
May 25-27
Flats East Bank
As spring draws to a close, Cleveland Scene gives us a reason to go down to the river and enjoy some great food and drink. A benefit for W.A.G.S. 4 Kids, Taste of Summer offers summer eats like corn on a stick, grown-up games like giant Jenga, and free performances from local musicians.
Cost: Free admission
Cost: Free admission
Sign up here for our daily Cleveland email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.