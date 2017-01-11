The Indians Lost the World Series -- And That's OK

But our past and our patterns can’t be erased. We were the city on whom The Shot and The Drive were executed; we’re now the town where the Curse of the Goat was broken. In sports, greatness happens against Cleveland.

It takes time to crawl out of post-industrial hell. It’s not going to happen, for our sports teams or our city, all at once. And if it did, as Mike Polk pointedly asked, who would we be? Boston fans? Gross.

The year 2016 has been a kick-ass one to be in Cleveland, but we still have work to do. Not just offseason training: We have to rebuild our school system. We have to feed our hungry and food-insecure. And we have to dig deep and ask ourselves: Are we really OK with this team name and mascot?