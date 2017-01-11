In response, residents of the Heights banded together to stage a full-on freeway revolt. Women’s organizations led the charge and played an instrumental role in the 1966 founding of the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes, which helped highlight the scenic and environmental importance of the at-risk lakes. After seven years of civic campaigning, the freeway plans were scrapped. The Freeway Revolt of Shaker Heights is almost the opposite of the story of the Bridge War: Big Freeway doesn’t win out.

But let’s not think that more freeways would make for an increased East-West exchange (ironically, the Opportunity Corridor freeway proposes Porter's same route, connecting 490 to University Circle). Freeways are one of the main culprits in Cleveland proper’s much-documented population drain since 1950. They devastated many of the neighborhoods they cut through when first built: some, like Tremont, have made a strong recovery, but many are still struggling. They’ve played a large role in spreading our residents farther and farther from the city in the intervening years, lengthening the journey from East to West and deepening the divide. If we’re going to bring the sides together, we’re going to need more than roads.