The Seven Wonders of Cleveland

Walk down any street in Downtown Cleveland and you’ll know the city had history. The bricks and stones, the gargoyles and Corinthian columns: they’ve played host to millionaires and mobsters both. The tycoons have cleared out of Millionaires' Row, and the mafia is (mostly) closed for business these days. Yet we should keep in mind the words of Alexandra Lange in her essay “How to Be an Architecture Critic": "Owners, clients, and residents come and go, but architecture lives on, acting a role in the life of the city and its citizens long after the original players are gone."

Fortunately, if buildings are a measure of life in the city, then Cleveland has livelihood to spare. Fodor’s recently recognized the city’s “distinctive architecture” in a list of reasons to visit Cleveland now. Nice as the mention was, the list hardly scratched the surface of what the city has to offer: the East Side gives us the historic Tudor homes of Shaker and Cleveland Heights and the monuments of Lake View Cemetery. The West Side gives us its namesake market and the distinctive spires of old-world churches like St. Theodosius. The city is rich with outdoor art, and older landmarks like Tower City and the Guardians of Transportation have become unofficial mascots of the city’s revival. (Plus, LeBron's back.)