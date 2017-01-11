Cleveland's Underrated Neighborhoods That We Should All Be Spending More Time In

Clark-Fulton

Clark-Fulton is the neighborhood between the neighborhoods you know about. Just south of Ohio City and just west of Tremont, Clark-Fulton is an old Italian enclave now home to Ohio’s densest Latino population. Look past the fast-food chains and storage lockers and you’ll find a place that challenges the middle-class, European-ethnic notion of the “typical Cleveland neighborhood.”

You can have a drink at Johnny’s, a classic Italian-American watering hole, then stroll down to the Caribe Bake Shop, a great place to try Puerto Rican dishes like fried plantains or blood sausage (frankly, you'll probably like it). Clark-Fulton is home to the Hildebrandt Building, a former sausage factory that’s turned into one of the coolest workspaces for artists and food entrepreneurs (including Rising Star Coffee Roasters) in the city. Platform Brewery, a growing presence in the local brewery scene, has built their production facility in Clark-Fulton, and they have plans to turn the building into a "destination brewery" (think Great Lakes as it is now) with a rooftop view of the city. Plus, it’s one of the only Cleveland neighborhoods where you can walk down any residential street and buy food straight from residents’ homes, which is a pretty intimate way to do lunch. Or, if that sketches you out (it shouldn't), you can wait until the La Placita festival the second Saturday of every month to try the neighborhood eats in a more formalized venue.