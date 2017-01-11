These Are the Coolest Jobs in Cleveland

Joshua Womack, co-founder of Laugh Staff, wedding speech writers

How he got started: "I started doing stand-up and was lucky enough to fulfill my stand-up goal of performing at Hilarities. During my stand-up run, a friend introduced me to Cameron Amigo, the other co-founder of Laugh Staff. We were both working comics who saw something bigger than either of us could do on our own. People love to laugh, and we created a platform that helps audience laugh more and hopefully look at their phone less."

What he does: "We help nervous best men and maid of honors maximize their wedding toast experience through comedians who write and perform for a living. A typical day usually involves the comedians dissecting the client questionnaire where we find the gems of information that help go into the speech. The greatest part of my job is helping to connect the dots into a stand-up set that the best man and maid of honor can articulate. I love pushing the envelope creatively. There’s a stand-up comic in all of us and Laugh Staff brings it to the surface. We’re like life coaches who motivate you to be funnier and take more risks."