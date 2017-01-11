The RNC Is Coming to Cleveland -- Here's What You Need to Know

From July 18th-21st, 50,000 people will descend upon Cleveland, OH for the 2016 Republican National Convention to officially announce the GOP's presidential nominee. Yes, that is a terrifying number, especially factoring in over 15,000 members of the media AND one Donald Trump. What can you do? How can you swim among the sharks without being eaten alive? I guess it’s a good thing we’re bordering Lake Erie and not an ocean. Luckily, there is a way to make it out of these four days alive.

What do we know?

The 2016 Host Committee announced in late May that "beautification efforts to enhance the experience of convention attendees" were underway. Think large projects like the revitalization of Public Square or the construction on Fleet Avenue in Slavic Village, and smaller initiatives like the RTA litter cleanup along the Red Line. With all of this preparation to impress out-of-towners, specifically Republican delegates from each state and US territory, it leaves some Clevelanders feeling a little left out.