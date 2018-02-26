Everything You Need to Do in Cleveland This Winter

When the tree finally comes down and the last Great Lakes Christmas Ale gets drained, don’t be sad; there are still plenty of non-holiday things to do in northeast Ohio to get excited about this winter. From concerts to comics to pajama-themed parties, here are the events and activities that will get you through another frozen season in The Land.
Recommended Video
Bottoms Up
Party on Like Rudolph With This Red Nose Punch
Friday
Dec 22
The most aggressively pro-Cleveland rapper in the game returns to northeast Ohio, just in time for the holidays. Expect a rousing, in-your-face rendition of “Till I Die,” and lots of name-checking the Indians.
Cost: Tickets start at $36.50
Cost: Tickets start at $36.50
Friday
Dec 22
Best known for his travel show Insomniac on Comedy Central, Dave Attell is a “comic’s comic” with a gloriously profane sensibility. Come see how age hasn’t mellowed him a bit during his pre-Christmas two-night stint at Hilarities.
Cost: $33 to $35
Cost: $33 to $35
Saturday
Dec 29
MGK and Kid Cudi get much more press these days, but you owe it to yourself to pay your respects to this mid-2000s Cleveland rapping sensation.
Cost: $17 before fees
Cost: $17 before fees
Friday
Dec 29
The bar that brought you Wine & Cheese Pong and the Beanie Baby Booze & Beer Buy Back now provides an open mic storytelling venue for commiserating over the gutless, ghosting horrors of the dating landscape. Twenty-five-cent Tito’s for all storytellers.
Cost: Free admission. Drinks and food are in the $5-$13 range.
Cost: Free admission. Drinks and food are in the $5-$13 range.
Monday
Jan 1
Get an early start on that New Year's fitness resolution
Get an early start on that New Year's fitness resolution
Netflix isn't going to help with your hangover, so join the fit folks of Sugarstride for a group New Year's Day run through the Flats and Public Square. Running can’t actually cure your hangover either, but you’ll feel a little better about yourself when it’s done -- plus, you'll get a free beer from TownHall’s prodigious draft selection as a reward.
Cost: You heard us: free beer! Food is in the $10-20 range, though.
Cost: You heard us: free beer! Food is in the $10-20 range, though.
Wednesday
Jan 3
This live storytelling show, hosted by local comics Adam Richard and Zachariah Durr, plays out like a hipper, raunchier version of The Moth. January’s theme is “Drama!” and you can submit story pitches to KeepTalkingCLE@gmail.com.
Cost: $5 cash at the door
Cost: $5 cash at the door
Thursday
Jan 4
Embrace your inner swinger -- with swing dancing, that is
Embrace your inner swinger -- with swing dancing, that is
Swing Island meets about once a month in Forest City, Duck Island’s criminally underrated brewery, to practice classic swing dancing, and the brewery’s wide, retro-themed space makes a perfect venue for you to Charleston your way into looking like the bee’s knees.
Cost: There's no cover, but there are no formal lessons either. Dancers are encouraged to patronize the brewery, and you should. It’s dope.
Cost: There's no cover, but there are no formal lessons either. Dancers are encouraged to patronize the brewery, and you should. It’s dope.
Friday
Jan 5
You don’t need us to tell you that Mix at CMA is one of the coolest parties in town -- it's a night full of cocktails and music, and the "Zodiac" theme that means free tarot readings. Make it to this one for your last chance to see the museum’s Jazz Age exhibition, which runs till January 14, 2018.
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of
Friday
Jan 5
Regardless of whether the Browns manage to win a game, this season’s end will be bitter. At least those Factory of Sadness memories will pair well with hoppy beers at downtown Heinen's “The Bitter End” celebration. The quarterbacks in Cleveland might be constantly changing, but the good beer remains a constant.
Cost: $15 per person for a respectable amount of beer
Cost: $15 per person for a respectable amount of beer
Saturday
Jan 6
Catch stand-up from the host of a preeminent (news) show
Catch stand-up from the host of a preeminent (news) show
Trevor Noah cuts loose from The Daily Show format brings his charm, outrageous wit, and absolutely killer accent to Playhouse Square. Will there be interviews? No. Will there be politically charged commentary on the state of the world today? Uhh... yeah, probably!
Cost: $39.50-$75 before service fees
Cost: $39.50-$75 before service fees
Tuesday - Sunday
Jan 9-28
Your level of excitement for Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s kinda-unnecessary sequel to the iconic Phantom of the Opera, is directly proportional to your past involvement in high school theater. Still, if you're at all a fan of the original Phantom, this is something you'll want to experience for yourself.
Cost: $29-$109
Cost: $29-$109
Friday
Jan 12
You’ve likely spent many a Sunday morning in a Chinese restaurant with friends enjoying dim sum, which is roughly equivalent to a hybrid of tapas and brunch. Well, at Kitchen 216 you can learn to make those delicious, tiny dishes yourself at the awesomely named event Dim Sumthing for Yourself.
Cost: $85 for food and lessons from Catherine St. John of the Western Reserve School of Cooking
Cost: $85 for food and lessons from Catherine St. John of the Western Reserve School of Cooking
Friday
Jan 12
Playhouse Square
John Mulaney’s career has had some ups and downs in recent years, but his stand-up is still as strong as ever -- give Oh, Hello a watch on Netflix, if you need proof. There's already been a second date added for his Kid Gorgeous performance at Playhouse Square, so get tickets while you can.
Cost: $25-$35 before fees.
Cost: $25-$35 before fees.
Friday
Jan 12
Walk around Tremont during… well, Walkabout Tremont
Walk around Tremont during… well, Walkabout Tremont
You don’t need an excuse to go out in Cleveland’s best dining and drinking neighborhood, but Walkabout Tremont provides a nice one anyway by showcasing local artists and events.
Cost: Only what you buy in food, drink, and art
Cost: Only what you buy in food, drink, and art
Saturday
Jan 13
In winter, Clevelanders often have to find ways to feel warm while drinking (besides drinking), which is why we’re certain the "Boozin in Your Onesie Bar Crawl" is going to be a massive success. You could win a prize if your onesie is the funniest, scariest, or sexiest, so dress accordingly (and do layer up -- we’re not your mom, but it does get cold down there by the river).
Cost: Bar crawl packages range from $22.99-$59.99
Cost: Bar crawl packages range from $22.99-$59.99
Monday
Jan 15
Downtown, University Circle
Cleveland has a great museum scene that we often take for granted, and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several of the city’s prestigious institutions -- including the Rock Hall, the Science Center, and the Museum of Natural History -- are open and free to the public. There are numerous volunteer opportunities in the weekend leading up to the holiday as well.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Friday
Jan 19
An undertaking of epic proportions from Case Western Reserve’s Film Society, the 36-hour Science Fiction Marathon is now in its 43rd year. Spectators come from all over the state to watch '50s B-movie schlock, brand-new blockbusters, and awesomely retro sci-fi cartoons.
Cost: $4 per film, or $30 to attend the entire, weekend-long extravaganza.
Cost: $4 per film, or $30 to attend the entire, weekend-long extravaganza.
Saturday
Jan 20
Pinball is enjoying something of a renaissance in the CLE, and we’re happy this tactile, physical game is making a comeback. See the best players in the state compete for the IFPA (International Pinball Flippers Association) state title at University Circle’s greatest hot dog-centered gathering place.
Cost: TBA
Cost: TBA
Saturday
Jan 20
Watch an in-depth breakdown of the most famous movie shower scene ever
Watch an in-depth breakdown of the most famous movie shower scene ever
Film scholar and author Philip J. Skerry comes to the Cinematheque for this screening of 78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene, a documentary based on his work. Filmmakers and analysts break down and analyze one of the most famous scenes in film history for the horror fan or film buff in your life.
Cost: $10
Cost: $10
Friday
Jan 26
Sample beers from across the nation (and The Land)
Sample beers from across the nation (and The Land)
Clevelanders don’t need an excuse to drink beer, but the Cleveland Winter Beerfest -- which brings together hundreds of craft beers from around the state and the country -- is a pretty good one to have. Proceeds benefit Animal Rescue Partners, so you shouldn't feel bad about splurging for the more-expensive tickets.
Cost: $45 for advance general admission; up to $90 for the “Connoisseurs” tickets with more beers & more food
Cost: $45 for advance general admission; up to $90 for the “Connoisseurs” tickets with more beers & more food
Saturday
Jan 27
We’ve never been to an Open Projector Night, but the project -- where filmmakers screen 10-minute projects, then take audience questions -- intrigues us, and it should probably intrigue you, too. The whole thing's hosted by the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), and should be pretty damn interesting if you're even slightly interested in film.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Cost: Free and open to the public
Sunday
Jan 28
Laugh along to identical jokes with The Hodgetwins
Laugh along to identical jokes with The Hodgetwins
The YouTube-famous twins take their edgy routine -- and their rippling biceps of steel -- to the stage at Pickwick. They're as funny as they are jacked, which is saying a lot, because these dudes are jacked.
Cost: $25 general admission, $55 preferred seating and photo opp with those handsome dudes
Cost: $25 general admission, $55 preferred seating and photo opp with those handsome dudes
Tuesday
Jan 30
Hear the sweet '90s sounds of Blues Traveler again
Hear the sweet '90s sounds of Blues Traveler again
'90s speed-singers Blues Traveler hit up House of Blues on their 30th-anniversary tour. If you've ever heard incredibly melodic harmonica playing in the background while shopping in Target, you're familiar with the band's work. They will not give you the runaround, and the hook will most definitely bring you back.
Cost: $25-$44 before fees
Cost: $25-$44 before fees
Thursday
Feb 1
Laugh with the guy who played Amy Schumer's dad in 'Trainwreck'
Laugh with the guy who played Amy Schumer's dad in 'Trainwreck'
Called “the quintessential New York comedian” by fellow quintessential New York comedian Jerry Seinfeld, Colin Quinn is well-loved for his booze-soaked voice and grumbling-middle-aged-guy comedy. He's bringing his “One in Every Crowd” show to East Fourth Street for one night only, so don't miss it.
Cost: $25-$30
Cost: $25-$30
Friday
Feb 2
Stay sexy & don't get murdered at a live podcast show
Stay sexy & don't get murdered at a live podcast show
Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark bring their highly-rated, true-crime/comedy podcast My Favorite Murder to the stage at the Connor Palace, with a tone Entertainment Weekly compares to “the best grown-ass-ladies slumber party you’ve ever attended.” We’ll be there in our onesies.
Cost: As low as $30, with VIP meet-and-greet experiences as high as $160
Cost: As low as $30, with VIP meet-and-greet experiences as high as $160
Saturday
Feb 10
It’s well-known by now that Bob Saget, long known for wholesome primetime roles, can get real dirty in his stand-up. See it for yourself when he comes to the horribly named Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield.
Cost: $41.50-$79
Cost: $41.50-$79
Sunday
Feb 11
If you remember what the Turkish city of Istanbul used to be called, you probably have They Might Be Giants to thank for it. Despite their educational bent, the alt-rockers put on a really fun show for grown-ups, too.
Cost: $32
Cost: $32
Saturday
Feb 17
If sampling thirty Cleveland restaurants’ grown-up takes on mac and cheese sounds like heaven to you, get thee to the second annual Mac ‘N Cheese Throwdown. Proceeds benefit service animal organization WAGS 4 Kids.
Cost: $25 gets you 10 two-ounce “tastes,” which doesn’t sound like much, till you consider that gets you over a pound of mac and cheese. Twenty tastes for $40, and unlimited tastes for $65.
Cost: $25 gets you 10 two-ounce “tastes,” which doesn’t sound like much, till you consider that gets you over a pound of mac and cheese. Twenty tastes for $40, and unlimited tastes for $65.
Saturday
Feb 17
For about a year, it was nigh-impossible to tune into any alternative station without the infectiously yell-y chorus of Awolnation’s “Sail” filling your speakers. See what the Aaron Bruno-fronted project has been up to when their Here Come the Runts tour comes to House of Blues.
Cost: $31.35-$41.75 (before fees)
Cost: $31.35-$41.75 (before fees)
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 17-Mar 11
Cleveland Play House’s politically charged production of Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar’s play imagines an American investment banker held hostage in the Middle East and forced to play the stock market for his captors.
Cost: $25-$85
Cost: $25-$85
Tuesday
Feb 20
LA-based band The Mowgli’s are known for their raucous, shout-along choruses (different kind of shouting than Awolnation) on songs like the relentlessly upbeat “San Francisco.” See them play at Cleveland’s best music venue.
Cost: $20 before fees
Cost: $20 before fees
Wednesday
Feb 21
It’s not well-known that the preserved body of Balto -- the hero dog of that movie you probably watched as a kid -- is on display at the Museum of Natural History. Drink a toast in his honor at the “Hero Dogs: Balto and the Serum Run” installment of the museum’s Think & Drink with the Extinct series, featuring beers from Collision Bend Brewing Company.
Cost: $15 for general admission; $5 for drink tickets
Cost: $15 for general admission; $5 for drink tickets
Saturday
Feb 24
Flats West Bank
Nothing will get Clevelanders out of the warmth of their apartments in winter quite like the lure of great music, art installations, and (of course) local beer. No bands have been announced yet for 2018, but past lineups have included local and national acts like Wesley Bright & the Honeytones, Honeybucket, and The Mowgli’s.
Cost: Attendance is free, but you'll want to bring money for the food trucks and beer.
Cost: Attendance is free, but you'll want to bring money for the food trucks and beer.
Saturday
Feb 24
We’re all for taking a brisk February splash in our Great Lake for any reason all, but this is for a great cause: the Cleveland Polar Bear Plunge is raising money for Special Olympics Ohio, so get some sponsors and prepare your body for the freezing dip it'll be taking in the name of charity.
Cost: Free admission to jump if you raise $75, or $50 if you’re a student
Cost: Free admission to jump if you raise $75, or $50 if you’re a student
Saturday
Mar 17
It’s a time-honored Cleveland tradition: take the Rapid (or a Lyft) downtown, watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade (in its 176th year!) for about five minutes, and then go find a bar to drink in.
Cost: Free to watch (not to drink)
Cost: Free to watch (not to drink)
Sign up here for our daily Cleveland email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.