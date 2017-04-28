The Cleveland Bucket List: 50 Things You Must Do Before You Die

Once known as the Sixth City, Cleveland is now the 50th most densely populated metropolitan area in the USA -- but what we lack in numbers, we make up for by being No. 1 at sports curses, roller coasters, and affordable home-buying. Take that, Phoenix!
Of course, there's a ton of actually interesting things to do in this post-industrial powerhouse, with a piece of history being celebrated everywhere you go. Whether you're a transplant or a lifelong local, you owe it to yourself to check each of these 50 activities off your list before you die (or worse, leave the Cleve).
1. Visit the Drew Carey Bar
Known as "The Warsaw" on the Drew Carey Show, Murphy’s Law Irish Pub is the dive bar that inspired the friends' neighborhood hangout. There's a nostalgia to watching Drew gallivant around Cleveland in the early '90s that can't be replicated, but you can give it your best shot here.
2. Take a Jet Ski out on Lake Erie
Whether you rent it or hop on the back of a rich stranger's, this is probably the most fun way to see the city's skyline from the perfect vantage point, on the lake.
3. See Glenn Schwartz while you can
At 75 years old, Schwartz is a staple of Cleveland's rock 'n' roll history, a contemporary of Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix. He's also a born-again Christian who will dish out sermons in between songs, which has earned him a spot as one of our city's most eccentric characters you have to see to believe.
4. Eat from every food truck at Walnut Wednesday
Located at Walnut and E 12th St, this summer sampling of over 40 mobile restaurants is the largest food truck gathering in Cleveland. From well-established eateries like Touch and Barrio Tacos to eight brand-new trucks, Walnut Wednesday kicks off in May.
5. Take a tour of Gotta Groove Records
If you're interested in seeing how a piece of history was made, the vinyl-pressing plant in Tyler Village creates about 70,000 vinyl records a month and offers tours of the facility for a behind-the-scenes look. Many local and national bands use Gotta Groove, so you never know what you'll see coming off the presses.
6. Visit the Christmas Story House
Yes, it's touristy, but many locals have never set foot inside one of the most iconic homes in the city, which has been converted into a museum boasting memorabilia from the film (including that glorious leg lamp).
7. Make fun of Pittsburgh
"Steelers fans suck! Yinz can get lost on your crazy one-way streets and bridges!" The more crotchety the remarks the better, in order to fuel Cleveland's longtime rivalry with our sister city.
8. Go to the Polka Hall of Fame
While polka might make some people feel like their heads are going to explode, for others it's the "happiest sound around." Cleveland may be known for rock 'n' roll, but we also have our very own style of polka, which has been archived at the Hall of Fame since 1987.
9. Chow down as part of the family
At Sokolowski's University Inn you'll wait in a cafeteria line to scoop up traditional homestyle food (starting with dessert, of course) from Cleveland's oldest family-owned restaurant, recognized by the James Beard Foundation as an "American Classic." Claim any table in the wood-paneled dining room by plopping your tray down and relishing in the same meal of kielbasa, sauerkraut, and pierogies that hundreds before you have enjoyed.
10. Tailgate with the Dawg Pound
Even though the Browns are the worst team in the NFL, it doesn't mean we don't love them. Roll up to Muni Lot on a Sunday morning during the season, and a miniature village of orange-and-brown busses, cornhole, and red Solo cups awaits you.
11. See a movie at the CIFF
The Cleveland International Film Festival is a 12-day celebration of binge-watching movies from more than 70 countries inside Tower City Cinemas, and it's recognized the world over as one of the most accessible and friendly film fests. Who needs Sundance?
12. Master Cleveland-speak
Ohioans have a pronounced accent characterized by raised A's: We refer to groups of people as "you'se guys" and say "pop" instead of "soda." If you make fun of the way we say "car" or "Cuyahoga," then you've already lost our trust.
13. Eat at the original Slyman's
Home to the biggest corned beef sandwich you'll ever see, this local institution's been in business on St. Clair for 53 years. With 12 to 14oz per sandwich, the challenge isn't so much eating it all in one sitting as it is living with the aftermath. It'll be a challenge to eat it all in one sitting… until you take the first bite, that is.
14. Meet one of the Cavs
LeBron and his teammates have been sighted celebrating at Townhall, and Delly used to hang out at Whole Foods in Rocky River before signing with the Milwaukee Bucks, so the odds of you running into one of Cleveland's NBA champs are actually pretty decent.
15. Ride the Goodtime III
Every kid from the suburbs has probably gone on a field trip to the largest excursion ship in the city at least once, but really, is there anything better to do as an adult than have a cocktail on deck and recreate scenes from Titanic?
16. Attend the Feast of the Assumption
For four days a year in August, Little Italy turns into a madhouse as Catholic Italians (and their friends) fill Mayfield Rd to wear green, white, and red, dance to Frank Sinatra, and feast on cavatelli and cannoli galore. It's not something you'll want to miss.
17. Participate in Parade the Circle
University Circle is home to four world-class museums, including the Western Reserve Historical Society, where you can ride the original carousel from Euclid Beach Park, and the Cleveland Museum of Art, which also hosts a parade circling Wade Oval once a year (where every costume and float is handmade by people from the community).
18. Join a Critical Mass
The last Friday of the month, hang out with hundreds of other cyclists weaving their way to destinations throughout the city.
19. Take a tour on Lolly the Trolley
We always try to hop on the free tours at CWRU's Homecoming or the Cultural Gardens' One World Day, but if you never get lucky enough to find a free ride, you can always pay to take a tour past city landmarks.
20. Eat lunch at the West Side Market
Buy lunch from your favorite stand (Crepes De Luxe and Maha's Falafil are two standouts), then climb a few flights up to the balcony and enjoy your lunch while looking out over the 100+ year-old marketplace.
21. See a show at the famous Agora Theatre
Another staple of Cleveland's rock 'n' roll past that's been updated for music fans into the future, the theatre was originally built in 1913 and was home to the offices of WMMS and WHK radio stations in the '60s and '70s. The building has seen thousands of live performances by the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, and many others, and it's also (supposedly) haunted. What's not to love?
22. Cross the Hope Memorial Bridge
Opened in 1932, the formerly named Lorain-Carnegie Bridge is home to our beloved mascots, the Guardians of Transportation: four 43ft-tall Art Deco sculptures carved from sandstone by Henry Hering and designed by Frank Walker. They each represent a different mode of transportation used to come to Cleveland from that era, and are the original Cleveland photo op.
23. Go to the Woollybear Festival, meet Dick Goddard
Dick Goddard, former Fox 8 weatherman and hometown hero, created the caterpillar-centric festival in 1972 with the help of Vermilion residents. Legend has it that the cute and furry Woolly Bear caterpillar can help to predict weather just like Mr. Goddard -- some might say, even better. Nearly 2,000 people participate every year in this two-hour parade full of kooky activities.
24. Bar hop to everywhere on W 25th
W 25th has been named one of the best-in-the-world strips for drinking, with Great Lakes Brewing Co., Market Garden Brewery, Bier Markt, Bar Cento, ABC the Tavern, TownHall, and Old Angle Tavern all located within a just a few steps of one another. You owe it to yourself to hit them all.
25. Spend a weekend at Cedar Point
Cedar Point is the second-oldest operating amusement park in the United States, and it's the only park with five coasters that come in at over 200ft tall, making it the most exciting item on this bucket list by far -- sorry, Woolly Bear.
26. Eat brunch on the East Bank
The Flats is alive with the sound of… millennials? The newly rejuvenated East Bank is home to restaurants catering to self-proclaimed foodies and novice Yelpers alike. Get a fancy meal at Alley Cat Oyster Bar or Lago and eat right on the water while sipping mimosas. It's a new era, who knows how long it will last?
27. Play outside this winter
Brite Winter is a music and arts festival held in different locations since its creation eight years ago. Held outside every February, snow or shine, the festival brings over 40 bands to take the stage, and attendees turn out in droves even if it's below freezing. Seriously.
28. Live like Michael Symon for a night
It was Symon who kickstarted the city's culinary renaissance: first at flagship Lolita (which closed due to fire damage last year), then at Lola. Choose from a robust menu created by Cleveland's most well-known chef for a fraction of the cost of other cities' fine-dining experiences, and then sleep like Symon at his Tremont Airbnb.
29. Party on Hessler
A quaint brick block in the heart of CWRU's campus, Hessler is basically what Sesame Street would look like on a psychedelic substance. Home to freewheeling students and old hippies, the strip plays host to an annual street fair full of regional reggae and jam bands, handmade artisanal goods, and peaceful nonprofits -- there's got to be puppets somewhere, right?
30. Ride the rails on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
Whether you're taking the train to Hale Farm & Village or the North Pole (there's a special Polar Express Christmas ride each year) this yellow-nosed locomotive traveling through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park offers some pretty exceptional views. It's no Amtrak, but it does feel a little bit like time travel.
31. Drink a "Lake Erie Cocktail"
If you've never heard of this endearing nickname for our city tap water, you're not alone. That said, the joke has been immortalized on several bar menus, including Pat's in the Flats: a cash-only, operational-yet-boarded-up dive bar that's probably cleaner than the water.
32. Window shop on Coventry
Considered to be Cleveland Heights' version of Haight-Ashbury, this historic street is lined with independent businesses like Tommy's (one of the first veggie-friendly restaurants in the city), Mac's Backs (where Harvey Pekar hung out), Record Revolution (exactly what it sounds like), a head shop and vintage goods store, and even music venue the Grog Shop.
33. Check out a book from the Cleveland Public Library
The historic main library was built in 1925 on Superior Ave, and its collection of almost 10 million items takes up an entire city block including the Eastman Reading Garden, which features public artwork by Maya Lin. Anyone can register for a library card who is a permanent resident of Ohio -- and, if you're not, you probably should be.
34. Watch the Cleveland Orchestra
Almost a century old, the Cleveland Orchestra was named the finest orchestra in America by the New York Times in 2015. Under the direction of Franz Welser-Möst, the international-touring group continues its residency at Severance Hall and Blossom Music Center during the summer.
35. Run into all of your exes in one night
About half of the 350,000 people living in Cleveland have never been married, according to the 2015 census, which means that of the 1,000 friends you have on Facebook, there's a pretty good chance you're going to already know all of your matches on Tinder. Not to sound pessimistic, but you haven't experienced the woes of the Cleveland dating scene until you've successfully managed to run into all of your exes in one night.
36. Spend a weekend on the Islands
We're not talking about the Caribbean; Put-in-Bay, Kelleys, and Middle Bass make up Ohio's Lake Erie Islands. Take a ferry to the party and spend the weekend camping and riding in a golf cart -- it's the perfect blend of trashy and marvelous.
37. Watch the crowning of Miss Dyngus
Cleveland is weird, man: We're one of a few places in the country that celebrates Dyngus Day by going all out. Whip ladies with pussy willows and pour water on them! We're not kidding, this is an actual Polish tradition that takes place the day after Easter.
38. Throw a Fourth of July block party
People get wild on Independence Day everywhere, but especially so in Gordon Square and Little Italy: It looks like a jubilant war zone, with smoke billowing from the middle of the streets as neighbors illegally light off fireworks. Once the smoke clears and the stray cats emerge from under the porch, take that kiddie pool inside and hope that your guests didn't trash your lawn with beer bottles.
39. Bring a lawn chair to PorchFest
Thirty bands play on 30 residential porches and outdoor stages set up around Larchmere, a quaint neighborhood that has recently blossomed with new development on the city's east side. Get a good seat by bringing your own: The festival is free and open to the public.
40. Look out for public art
Cleveland recently got a much-needed makeover throughout Hingetown. Part of the Creative Fusion international artist residency sponsored by the Cleveland Foundation, 11 art projects were completed last year. This follows up Waterloo Arts District's Zoetic Walls project from 2014, which featured another 15 murals on the other side of town. Don't forget the Cleveland postcard mural off W 25th by graffiti artist Victor Ving, or our Free Stamp, either.
41. Cook out at Edgewater Park
Once summer is finally here, pack up the portable grill, some hot dogs, a veggie burger, your pupper, and a Frisbee, then head down to Edgewater Park -- it's an absolute warm-weather must-do. Oh, and don't forget a cone from Honey Hut!
42. Visit Amish Country
About an hour-and-a-half drive from Cleveland, Holmes County is home to the largest concentration of practicing Amish: a conservative religious community that doesn't believe in the use of technology. The Amish are very skilled at making cheese, and they star in an entertaining TLC series.
43. See a drag show at Bounce
We should all experience another side to ourselves at least once in our lifetimes, and this gay bar hosts the best national drag queen and variety shows in our fair city, honey!
44. Play the slots at JACK Casino (or just visit the buffet)
Even if you're not a gambler, our only casino, located in the former Higbee building downtown, has a certain gaudy allure to it, with vaulted ceilings and sparkling chandeliers throughout three floors of slots and blackjack tables. You might leave broke or be the next millionaire, but really, isn't it just about the experience? [Ed. Note: It isn't.]
45. Attend the St. Paddy's Day parade
A spectacle of green-clad Clevelanders flood Downtown on the RTA for St. Patrick's Day every year, usually with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance, approximately 199,000 of whom will have been hoisting pints all day.
46. Get lost in the "Cocktail Triangle"
A self-described Bermuda Triangle of high-end cocktails exists between Porco Lounge & Tiki Room, The Spotted Owl, and Velvet Tango Room. Add it to your list, and sample something at each before you disappear.
47. Order a dozen Jack Frost Donuts
Jack Frost's been getting people addicted to its donuts since 1937, offering more than 200 varieties throughout the year, all made from scratch. You can even order them for your wedding.
48. Wake up and smell the coffee
With a plethora of roasters to visit, stop in for an event at Rising Star Roasters or swing by Duck-Rabbit Coffee, Troubadour, or Six Shooter to taste it for yourself.
49. Go tobogganing at the Metroparks Chalet
There's nothing quite like getting spit out of a twin 700ft icy chute and then cuddling up around a fire for hot cocoa afterwards.
50. Climb to the top of the Terminal Tower
Yes, these days there's an elevator that will take you up all 52 floors (708ft) of the building, but let's be honest -- you could probably use the exercise. However you end up making your way to the top, though, you'll be treated to a truly remarkable view of Downtown Cleveland once you get there. Totally worth it.
