13 Essential AAPI-Owned Businesses in Dallas

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the goal is to recognize the contributions and influences of the AAPI community in shaping the history and culture of the United States. So in commemoration, we’re highlighting some of the best AAPI-owned businesses across North Texas. As you might expect, restaurants represent the largest number of establishments in Dallas-Fort Worth, and we don’t have nearly the room to showcase them all. Thankfully, a group was formed in March, 2020 to help save restaurants affected by the pandemic. Dubbed Asian Grub in DFWDUB, the organization lists more than 700 game-changing eateries on a map so you can easily find the one nearest you. And for our part, we’re listing a few of our favorites, as well as other vital AAPI-owned businesses you need to know all across DFW.