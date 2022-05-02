13 Essential AAPI-Owned Businesses in Dallas
From show-stopping boba tea to ethically sourced silk scarves, here's where to show your support for AAPI Heritage Month and beyond.
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the goal is to recognize the contributions and influences of the AAPI community in shaping the history and culture of the United States. So in commemoration, we’re highlighting some of the best AAPI-owned businesses across North Texas. As you might expect, restaurants represent the largest number of establishments in Dallas-Fort Worth, and we don’t have nearly the room to showcase them all. Thankfully, a group was formed in March, 2020 to help save restaurants affected by the pandemic. Dubbed Asian Grub in DFWDUB, the organization lists more than 700 game-changing eateries on a map so you can easily find the one nearest you. And for our part, we’re listing a few of our favorites, as well as other vital AAPI-owned businesses you need to know all across DFW.
Boba Republic
Boba Republic founder David Kim set out to establish the ideal representation of boba culture with his boba tea, coffee, and blended drink shops. In addition to the signature beverages, including the creamy-fruity standout Matcha Strawberry Milk, the shops offer more than a dozen varieties of Mochi Donuts, which you’ll want to order 24 hours in advance to ensure availability.
Tiffany Moon, M.D.
No, we’re not endorsing Tiffany Moon, M.D. for her career as an anesthesiologist as part of this list, though we’re sure she’s great if that need arises. Instead, the former Real Housewives of Dallas star and previous contributor to Thrillist has her skilled hands in all sorts of lifestyle businesses, ranging from medical-themed candles (Lidocaine or Epinephrine, anyone?) to her Three Moons Wine (currently on a waitlist) and Eternal Moon jewelry collection.
How to support: Browse and order online.
Red Stix
Chef Uno has created a fast-casual concept that continues to evolve with exciting new dishes (mainly Thai and Vietnamese) along with inventive cocktails (including canned concoctions, adult Capri Suns, and the perfect-for-summer 169-calorie frozen Ranch Water). The new Farmers Branch location boasts an amazing, dog-friendly patio perfect for day drinking, too. Even if you like things spicy, beware the Damn Damn Hot Noods because they definitely burn, but they’re oh-so-good. Duck-fat Fried Rice is another all-time favorite, or opt for customized bowls, noodles, and rice dishes with the restaurant’s signature umami-enhanced Yakitori Skewers (chicken, pork, or steak) grilled over binchotan charcoal.
How to support: Stop by for counter service or order takeout via Toast.
Asia Times Square
For a just-on-the-brink-of-overwhelming feast for the senses, visit Asia Times Square, one of the largest Asian markets in Texas representing nearly every Asian country imaginable via dozens of restaurants, retail shops, salons, and a game hall. Celebrate AAPI culture in grand style the final two weekends of May, as the center presents the 2022 Asian Heritage Fest complete with live entertainment and plenty of delicious eats.
How to support: Stop by to browse and shop.
Chop Chop
If you want to support an AAPI business at your desk, from your dining table, or from the comfort of your sofa, Austin-based Eugene Lin and Steve Har have an on-the-go noodle option tailor-made for you. Chop Chop street noodles skyrocket past your typical grocery store ramen packets with traditional flavors including Penang Curry, Tom Yum, Korean BBQ, and Tokyo Curry—all conveniently located in the freezer section. Just heat and serve to enjoy just about anywhere—anywhere that has a microwave, at least. A subscription service makes it easy to get the goods delivered to your doorstep monthly.
How to support: Stop by Central Market to buy or shop online for home delivery.
Inside Legacy Hall, chef Chin “Steve” Liang operates three different food stalls. Horu Sushi features fresh fish flown in directly from Hawaii and Japan (try the Truffle Salmon Roll and the Hawaiian Tuna Poké Bowl). Over at chef Chin’s Hibachi & Ramen, savor scratch-made Japanese favorites including Hibachi Filet Mignon or Lobster Fried Rice alongside eight types of ramen, including vegetarian option and one loaded with Fried Karaage Chicken. Meanwhile, chef Chin’s tribute to his wife, Yan Pan, serves up Chinese-American favorites, ranging from General Tso’s Chicken to Beef with Broccoli.
How to support: Stop by for counter service.
Hong Kong Market Place
Most skilled home cooks know that Asian grocery stores stock some of the best and hardest-to-find ingredients for preparing stellar meals. Two local greats include Hong Kong Market, with stores in Grand Prairie and North Dallas, and Kazy’s Gourmet Shop, a purveyor of Japanese ingredients also in North Dallas. Both offer ocean-fresh seafood, fruits, and vegetables so you can really impress your friends at your next dinner party.
How to support: Stop by to browse and shop.
Our Place Indian Cuisine
The juxtaposition of Italian mafia posters from movies like Goodfellas and The Godfather and top-notch Indian cuisine always can’t help but bring a smile to your face. Vegetarian options abound (Mushroom Masala? Yes, please!), alongside classics including Lamb Jalfrezi, Fish Vindaloo, and a Tandoori Mixed Grill for a nice sampling of favorites. Or, for another mixture of cultures, Our Place serves up its own Indian twist on Chinese food, from Shrimp Fried Rice to Garlic Chicken.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Arch By Suki
For all things eyebrow-related (tinting, threading, microblading), Arch By Suki has earned a reputation as one of the top places in the city. They also have services related to other areas of your bod, from herbal facials to eyelash extensions to custom henna designs.
How to support: Browse and book services online.
First Emperor
Though Kirin Court (deservedly) gets a lot of the attention for its dim sum in Richardson, there’s a tiny little spot across the street with some of the tastiest Chinese food in all of North Texas—and rarely any wait. Try the signature Sesame Cake to share (a dense, layered bread loaded with sesame seeds and amazing alongside a family-sized bowl of Hot & Sour Soup). Then move onto dishes that go beyond the typical Chinese-American offerings. Favorites include the simple-yet-incredible Salt-and-Pepper Fried Fish, Shredded Pork with Leeks, and Tea-smoked Duck with Pancake.
How to support: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Nicole Kwon Concept Store
Since 2012, designer Nicole Kwon has specialized in fashionable everyday apparel and accessories, including her luxury vegan leather KWONN bags. She also peddles her NKC private line of ready-to-wear wardrobe pieces, in addition to top designers from around the world.
How to support: Stop by either location or browse and shop online.
Asian Mint
Chef Nikky has thrived when it comes to New Bangkok-style Thai cuisine and Asian-fusion dishes. Now with four restaurants across Dallas-Fort Worth under her belt, she feeds people craving perfection on their plates with the best Crab Fried Rice anywhere, an unbeatable Red Curry, and also one of the greatest versions of Pad Thai (not too sweet), and Bacon Fried Rice at brunch. You can also attempt to recreate her dishes at home with a full lineup of bottled sauces and Drama Queen spices from Thailand.
How to support: Reservations, takeout, and delivery information varies by location.
This Same Sky
Sofiya Deva grew up in India, Texas, and New York, which gave her a vast number of cultures and experiences to draw upon for her sustainable line of small-batch fashion robes and scarves. She pays artisans in Jaipur triple the standard rate, as well as paying men and women equally, for their impeccably crafted products bursting with colors or more subdued tones if that’s what the occasion calls for.
How to support: Browse and shop online.