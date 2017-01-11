Legitimately Great Dallas Dates Under $20

Drive back in time to the Coyote Drive-In

Take a short drive to our neighboring city, Fort Worth, for a classic date night straight out of Grease. Drive-in movie theaters seem to be a lost art, but the Coyote Drive-In offers locals a simple place to escape the chaos and admire the stars up above and on the big screen. For eight bucks a ticket, you can watch two full-length movies and spend the extra cash on snacks and drinks from the Coyote Canteen.



LOOK what we have here! A cheap movie date!

If you prefer the silver screen indoors, LOOK Cinemas is one of our favorite theaters around. I know we all strive to avoid cliché movie theater dates, but sometimes there’s nothing better than a good movie, good wine, and (hopefully) good company. Although movies can be a pricey date these days (hey there, $12 popcorn), LOOK should be your go-to spot on Wednesdays when they offer half-price tickets AND half-price bottles of wine after 5pm. This upscale cinema makes a cheap date feel not so cheap.