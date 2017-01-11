Dallas Suburbs We'd Willingly Consider Moving To

Southlake

This suburb, located near DFW Airport and midway between Dallas and Fort Worth, is best known for its Southlake Town Center. Residents include dozens of current and former Dallas Cowboys and no other suburb gives residents the opportunity to run into Terry Bradshaw at the grocery store. But it ain’t cheap.

Distance from Downtown Dallas: 30 miles

Public transportation: Ha ha ha, you’re joking, right? Did you not get the memo about every resident of Southlake being required to buy a Range Rover?

Food scene: Much like Frisco and The Colony, Southlake is all about high-end food offerings. From pricey seafood joints to DFW staples such as Mi Cocina, this is definitely not Mecca for the hole in the wall foodie type.

Best local bars: The people watching in Southlake Town Center is second to none. And there’s no better place to do that people watching than from a barstool at The Ginger Man, the beloved Dallas bar which has expanded into Southlake.

Cost of living: $$$$; Over 75% of the residents of Southlake make $100,000 or more a year. To be able to afford the spacious and enormous mega mansions of Southlake, you need to bring some major cash to the table.

Local entertainment value vs. going into the city: 2; While the people watching is top notch, Southlake’s entertainment options for free or cheap activities are extremely limited. What else would you expect in a city where almost everyone has their own in-house movie theater?