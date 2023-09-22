Throw On the Performance Fleece and Go See the Best Fall Foliage in Texas

This national park sits on the border of West Texas and Southern New Mexico, drawing visitors from both states, who gather for the area’s unique mix of mountains, canyons, and deserts. The nights are cool and clear, making this park a popular spot for stargazing. The next morning, take a stroll and enjoy the brightly colored maples and other deciduous trees. For a good time, hike the McKittrick Canyon—it’s flush with beautiful landscapes and fall foliage.

When to go: The last two weeks of October into early November

The Palo Duro Canyon may not be the Grand Canyon, but it’s still a pretty great canyon, and the second largest in the country. You’ll find it in its eponymous state park, which is located a short drive south of Amarillo. It’s loaded with more than 30 miles of hiking, biking, and equestrian trails, so there’s always something to explore. Time your trip with the changing leaves, and you’ll see the local cottonwoods turn bright yellow against the blue skies and red rocks. And when the day’s over, you can bunk down at one of the park’s many campsites or luxury tents.

When to go: Mid- to late October

This Piney Woods park is a lush and scenic destination all year, drawing visitors for its hiking trails and fishing-friendly spring-fed lake. But autumn is when it really shows off, as its trees—many stretching over 100 feet tall—turn shades of yellow, orange, and red, providing a full color palette for all your leaf-peeping adventures.

When to go: Mid-October through mid-November