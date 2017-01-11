The Local Dallas Commercial Hall of Fame

DalWorth Clean

First aired around: March 1988

DalWorth Clean has been a Dallas staple, with a jingle just as memorable and praised nationally for how well it gets stuck in your head! You’ve certainly heard it over a billion times a day in the '90s between Judge Judy and The Price is Right. However, in the early ‘90s, DalWorth Clean had to re-strategize due to DFW having to dial area codes. Thus, it bought up 214, 972, and 817 numbers to associate with 267-8433, because the next best thing to new is DalWorth Clean…[*DING*]. Fun fact: the jingle was such a hit that it caught Ellen Degeneres’ attention and stuck in her head, causing her to sing it in her opening monologue a few years back. You’re also a liar if you tell people that you don’t do the *DING* at the end of the jingle.