If there’s one thing we can reliably expect during summer, it’s that Dallas will be unbearably hot. But if there are two things we can expect, it’s that droves of denizens will escape that heat by submerging themselves in the nearest swimming pool.

If you’ve got one in your backyard or apartment complex, hey, cool, no need to rub it in. But for everyone else, these 10 pools are ready to welcome you with cooling water and cold drinks. Bring some friends, apply your SPF-1000 sunscreen, and don’t forget to yell “Cannonball!” when you jump in.