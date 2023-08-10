Get Cozy Under the Stars and Watch the Perseid Meteor Shower in North Texas

The Best Spots to Stargaze in and Around Dallas

Vickery Meadow

Located on the White Rock Creek Greenbelt, this park has a few fields with slightly higher elevations. Nearby tree canopies and open spaces in these sections make for one of the best spots in the heart of the city to get a better view of the night sky.

Distance: 9.9 miles

Cedar Hill

If you only visit Cedar Hill State Park once in a blue moon, you’re in good company. The state park offers regular night hikes during the blue moon and the darkness of the area makes for excellent constellation hunting. Book a campsite, take a boat out onto Joe Pool Lake, or lie back on the shoreline to get three completely different perspectives.

Distance: 18.2 miles

Frisco

Home to the Texas Astronomical Society’s Frisco Starfest on the second Saturday of each month, this 63-acre park has become popular for stargazing. Unfortunately, the park closes 30 minutes after sundown on non-star party nights, so you may have to find a spot on the outskirts to avoid any kind of fines or stern reprimands.

Distance: 28.5 miles

Fort Worth

This 155-acre complex of contiguous parkland offers great hiking and chances to fawn over flora during the day, but the southernmost remote sections lend themselves well to night viewing. In cooperation with the Fort Worth Astronomical Society, the park presents frequent Prairie Sky and Star Parties throughout the year.

Distance: 29.4 miles

Lakewood Village

Not to be confused with the shopping center in East Dallas, Lakewood Village lies to the north of the city on the shores of Lake Lewisville and Little Elm Creek. The town holds the honor of being the only International Dark Sky Community in the immediate DFW area, a designation it earned in 2019. Watch from the park, or venture toward the water in nearly any direction for unobstructed views of the sky and minimal light interference.

Distance: 35.3 miles

Denton

Every first and third Saturday of the month, this University of North Texas College of Science/Department of Physics-run observatory hosts public star parties. On other nights of the year, you can head toward the astronomy center and park off-property to find your own place to look toward infinity and beyond.

Distance: 49.4 miles

Wills Point

With a large beach featuring unobstructed views to the north, Lake Tawakoni’s remote location and darkness make it a stargazer’s dream. Consider camping overnight (or all weekend) at Spring Point Campground so you don’t have to haul yourself back to Dallas in the wee hours of the morning.

Distance: 64.4 miles

Hill County

The Central Texas Astronomical Society hosts star parties at various locations in Central Texas, occasionally right here at Hubbard City Lakes Park. Featuring some of the darkest skies in the region, on a clear, moonless night you can see an incredible amount of stars and other things that go twinkle in the night.

Distance: 74.9 miles

Glen Rose

Make a full day or weekend of your visit to the land where dinosaurs once roamed (presumably with prehistoric cowboys saddled atop). Hike, swim, fish, watch for wildlife, and hunt for dinosaur tracks during the day then stick around after sunset for the show in the sky. Stay overnight in a campsite with electricity or rough it a little less with a bed and air-conditioning in one of Glen Rose’s many lodging options.

Distance: 79.6 miles

Cooper

For the best views of every light the night has to offer, take a boat or float out onto Jim Chapman Lake and stare skyward. And if you just so happen to have a horse, you can bring him, too, for a higher vantage point to see what you came to see.

Distance: 87 miles