The 50 Things You Must Do in Texas

Whether you were born and raised in the Lone Star State or migrated here after realizing Texas is the best damn state in the whole damn country, you should take pride in having every pivotal Texan experience you possibly can. Consider this your official checklist of our state's iconic events, activities, sights, restaurants and bars. Since this state is seriously gigantic, we’re sure you have more to add, do so in the comments.

1. Conquer the 19 best burgers in Texas

If there were a class called Spending Your Short Time On This Earth Wisely 101, the final would most certainly involve eating your way through Texas. Start by burger road-tripping to taste monsters like the Bowling Alley Burger at Swift’s Attic in Austin, Seabrook’s famous Bean Burger from Tookie’s, the Burger from Hell” at Amarillo institution Coyote Bluff Cafe, and the Blue Ribbon Burger at San Antonio’s Cured.