Everything You Must Do in Dallas This Holiday Season

As we begin transitioning from pumpkin-spice season to the heart of the holidays, Dallas and Fort Worth both have countless ways to celebrate this time of year. While the chance of seeing any real snow in Dallas during the holidays is pretty slim, that doesn’t mean that you can’t go sled racing, ice skating, or crush the competition in a gingerbread house-making competition. Check out these events that are sure to get the festive juices flowing for folks of any age.
Friday - Sunday
Nov 10-Dec 31
Snow tube and walk through a literal winter wonderland at ICE!
Grapevine
ICE! is a walk-through holiday attraction kept at a chilly 9 degrees featuring 2 million pounds of hand‐carved ice sculptures and five ice slides. Where else in the area could you snow tube, participate in a gingerbread decorating contest, ice skate, build a furry friend at Build-a-Bear, go on a scavenger hunt, and square off in a snowball fight all under one roof?
Cost: $12.99 (kids); $21.99 (adults)
Monday - Saturday
Nov 13-Dec 23
Rescue a four-legged friend at the SPCA's annual adoption event
Dallas
What embodies the Christmas spirit more than giving an animal in need a forever home? The Dallas SPCA hosts this annual adoption event at NorthPark Center to raise awareness for homeless pets and ensure that they find a family to love just in time for the holidays. Go rub some bellies and kiss some wet noses and perhaps take home the new furry companion you have been looking for.
Cost: Free to attend
Saturday - Monday
Dec 17-Jan 15
Discover your inner figure skater at Panther Island Ice
Fort Worth
Located on the outskirts of downtown Fort Worth, Panther Island Ice is the metroplex’s only outdoor skating rink and operates seven days a week during the holiday season. Discounts are available for TCU students and those who bring donations for the Tarrant Area Food Bank as well as Cheap Skate Tuesdays where admission is half off.
Cost: $12
Friday - Sunday
Nov 17-Jan 7
Catch Christmas thrills at Six Flags' Holiday in the Park
Arlington
After all the attractions that Six Flags offers during the summer and autumn close, Holiday in the Park injects its attractions with a shot of Christmas spirit. There’s the Frosty Snow Hill which features downhill snow racing, the Holiday Tree of Lights Spectacular, the quaint Merry Marketplace village, and a Lone Star Christmas lights show that will take your breath away.
Cost: $63.99 and up
Saturday
Nov 18
See live music and Sundance Square's gorgeous Christmas tree light up
Fort Worth
Each year, Fort Worth’s historic Sundance Square hauls in and decorates a giant, 65-foot tall, real evergreen to serve as the centerpiece for Downtown’s Christmas related festivities. This year is no exception and with the growing popularity of the re-energized Sundance Square, it promises to be a lively and spirited event. The countdown to lighting begins at 6:30pm with music and activities beginning in the square around 5pm.
Cost: Free
Thursday
Nov 23
Burn enough calories at the Dallas Turkey Trot to stuff your face afterward
Downtown Dallas
The YMCA Turkey Trot is a yearly fun run for charity with a 5K and 8-mile race. Silly costumes are not only allowed but they are very much encouraged. All proceeds from those registered to run goes to the YMCA Dallas youth outreach programs. Dallas City Hall is the starting point and the race is usually done by noon, just in time for you to put yourself in a food coma and watch the Cowboys game.
Cost: $42 registration for runners; free for spectators
Friday - Sunday
Nov 24-Dec 31
Get lost inside the world's largest light maze at Enchant: A World of Christmas Wonder
Arlington
Located in the parking lot of the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park in Arlington, this event lays claim to having the world’s largest light maze. In addition to the giant lit-up maze, it also features a frozen skating pond, Santa’s Palace, live music, the Enchanted Christmas Market, and a mini maze tailor-made for small children. It’s a Christmas spectacle made for Instagramming.
Cost: $21.95 and up
Thursday - Sunday
Nov 30-Dec 17
Take a break from shopping with free performances at North Park Mall
Dallas
In addition to the yearly Christmas trains exhibit that this holiday shopping mecca is known for, NorthPark Center also features almost daily Christmas-themed performances by groups ranging from the Turtle Creek Chorale, Dallas Black Dance Theater, the Texas Ballet Theater, and the Salvation Army Brass Band. Who says that Christmas shopping has to be a stressful or unpleasant experience?
Cost: Free
Friday
Dec 1
A great free holiday tradition: Neiman Marcus' insane store windows
Downtown Dallas
A beloved Dallas tradition, luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is known for their over-the-top Christmas store display windows at their flagship store in Downtown. High fashion meets art installation at this visual treat. As Christmas lights line the streets of Downtown, you’ll find families strolling past the Neiman Marcus display windows with a warm cup of cocoa in hand. This is the gold standard for Christmas window shopping.
Cost: Free
Tuesday - Sunday
Dec 5-10
Catch an acclaimed performance of Irving Berlin’s undying 'White Christmas'
Fair Park
Dallas Summer Musicals brings the timeless Christmas musical to the Fair Park Music Hall just in time for the holidays. This must-see classic is a lavish new production that has earned rave reviews from national theater critics. White Christmas tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process.
Cost: $20-$120
Tuesday - Sunday
Dec 5-17
Feel your heart grow three sizes at 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'
Arts District
The Winspear Opera House, which has a Christmas feel all year round, presents the Dr. Seuss children’s classic. This touring version of the Broadway musical, which shattered box office records for two consecutive years, is a Christmas treat for kids and grown up kids alike. Just beware that the Winspear waves all liability for pulmonary expansion.
Cost: $50-$165
Saturday
Dec 9
Let the festive Polyphonic Spree welcome the holiday spirit at their annual Christmas show
Downtown Dallas
Dallas’ own Polyphonic Spree hosts their 15th annual Christmas Extravaganza at the gorgeous Majestic Theatre in downtown Dallas. The contagious cheer and undeniable good vibes that the band’s robe-wearing members put out is enough to make event the grumpiest of grinches get into the spirit of the season.
Cost: $20-$120
Tuesday - Wednesday
Dec 12-20
Celebrate Hanukkah with a nightly giant menorah lighting at Galleria Dallas
Dallas
While Galleria Dallas is known for its giant indoor Christmas tree placed in the center of the mall’s iconic ice skating rink, you may not have known that the holiday shopping destination also features a nightly candle lighting ceremony at sunset each night of Hanukkah at the site of a supersized traditional menorah.
Cost: Free
Thursday - Friday
Dec 21-22
Experience 'Home Alone,' the ultimate Christmas movie, in a symphony hall
Arts District
Watch Kevin McCallister, everyone’s favorite 8-year-old trickster, outwit two dim burglars in this '90s Christmas classic. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will accompany the film with a live score. Not only are ugly Christmas sweaters OK, they are almost a requirement. You know you can’t wait for this, ya filthy animals.
Cost: Tickets start at $27
