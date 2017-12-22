Lifestyle

The Dallas Bucket List: 42 Things to Do Before You Die

state fair of texas
Kevin Brown/State Fair of Texas

No matter if you live in Dallas or are visiting for business-slash-pleasure, there's no shortage of things to do here. Here's our bucket list of everything you need to in Dallas and the surrounding area before you die. Go crazy.

Grassy Knoll
Dorti/Shutterstock

1. Watch two conspiracy theorists argue about the Grassy Knoll, on the Grassy Knoll

As well as all the conspiracies that are so hot right now.

2.  Make a pilgrimage to the Texas Ice House from Bottle Rocket

Formerly Hinckley Cold Storage, this is where they filmed the climactic botched robbery.

3. Drink Jell-O shots at the Fraternal Order of Eagles pool

Eat a burger there, too.

4.  Relive your middle-school field trip at Sandy Lake Amusement Park

Because you're never too old for bumper cars or getting nauseous on a Tilt-A-Whirl.

Dallas Zop Penguin
Flickr/Jim Bowen

5. Watch the penguins at the Dallas Zoo

If you're lucky, you might see some penguin chicks, too.

6. Rent a convertible and reenact scenes from Joan Jett's "Little Liar" video  

Look it up, kids.

7.  Take a bike ride on the Santa Fe Trail

It's a great way to burn off the pizza calories from Cane Rosso.

8. Change a tire on the shoulder of the Dallas North Tollway during rush hour in August

It's a rite of passage.

Rangers
Frank Romeo/Shutterstock

9. Ride out a violent thunderstorm in the bowels of Globe Life Park at a Rangers game

The ultimate fan-bonding experience.

10. Catch a show at the Granada Theater

Gold beers, heavy pours, and great music.

11. Stage a shot-for-shot remake of RoboCop at Dallas City Hall

It's where they filmed the movie, making Dallas stand in for future Detroit.

12. Spend an entire paycheck on a single ticket to a Cowboys game

And then nurse a margarita that costs nearly $20.

13. Picnic under the stars at Shakespeare in the Park

Addison Circle hosts works by the Bard and other classics.

14. Cool off with a dip in Joe Pool Lake

And yep, there will actually be water in the lake.

Queso
DAVID MAEX

15. Bathe in Bob Armstrong queso at Matt's Rancho Martinez

What kind of trip to Dallas would be complete without ground beef and sour cream queso?

16. Feed the ducks at Cottonwood Park

They love bread, we hear.

17. See the next Ronaldo or Beckham play in the Dallas Cup

Because those legends both did once when they were on the youth squads.

E.J. Wills Gastropub
E.J. Wills Gastropub

18. Successfully devour the "Garbage Burger" at E.J. Wills Gastropub

It's got fried onions, fried jalapeños, jalapeño-candied bacon, mac & cheese, turkey, and a house Cheddar cheese sauce.

19. Become a mouthy art critic at the Dallas Museum of Art's Late Nights

Say "post-modern" a lot because you won't sound like an ass at all.

20. Feel like a kid again at the Museum of the American Railroad

Enjoy both historic trains and Thomas the Tank Engine.

21. Go back to pioneer days at Heritage Village

Visit the historical buildings and go off the internet grid while you're at it.

22. Test your comedy chops in an improv class at Dallas Comedy House

You probably won't be funny, but you will definitely be entertaining to someone.

Dallas Perot Museum
Flickr/Rodney

23. Stand amongst the giant dinos at the Perot Museum

And find out how slow you are by virtually racing against a pro athlete.

24. Eat deep-fried Jell-O at the State Fair

The corn dogs are king, but you have to try the fried desserts.

25. Take an early-morning jog past the historical mansions of Swiss Ave

Where rich people lived before sprawl changed it all.

26. Catch a 35mm screening at the Texas Theatre

Watch classic cinema in the same place where Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested.

Dallas Arboretum
All Stock Photos/Shutterstock

27. Smell the flowers at the Dallas Arboretum

And if you want to get married there, you won't have to worry about floral arrangements. Serial monogamists are also welcome.

28. Watch an English Premier League early-morning game with expats at The Dubliner

If you're worried they won't be drinking heavily that early in the morning, don't worry -- they will be.

29. Challenge the bartenders at Black Swan Saloon with a rare cocktail order

They'll probably know the recipe and make it the best you've ever had.

30. Read a book in the window seat of The Wild Detectives on a rainy day

Get there early to get a prime spot.

31. Watch Texas and OU fans taunt each other at the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Rivalry

Then watch them get rounded up by a police van later that night.

32. Go kayaking across White Rock Lake

And do everyone a solid and clean up some trash while you're out there.

old toilets
Flickr/thomashawk

33. Talk with your friends while sitting on chairs made of old toilets at Double Wide

They never claimed to be classy, just full-throttle and fun.

34. Admire Large Marge from another bridge

Seriously, Dallas is becoming Bridge City. We can't get enough of the things!

35. Get a Flintstones-sized beef rib at Pecan Lodge

It's a bastion of barbecue in Deep Ellum.

36. Do free yoga in the shadow of the skyline at Klyde Warren Park

Then go undo all the healthiness with ice cream from one of the food trucks

37. Get a late-night meal at Velvet Taco

Because nothing tastes as good at 5am as a paneer taco and tots topped with a fried egg.

38. Have a cigar at the Havana Social Club

And grab a rum cocktail with the crowd that's going to, coming from, or completely ignoring whatever's happening at the nearby arena.

Deep Ellum
stock_photo_world/Shutterstock

39. Catch some live music in Deep Ellum

The Free Man has New Orleans jazz, Reno's has heavy metal, and The Bomb Factory gets the big acts.

40.  Shop for some random stuff at Lula B's

The antique mall has enough vintage and kitschy gems to fill a Wes Anderson movie set.

41. Get a massage at the Omni

The hotel's Mokara Spa offers wine, herbal tea, and a great view of Downtown.

42. Visit Peticolas Brewing

The $10 tour of Dallas' best beer outfit comes with a glass and three tokens for pints. Or just take a trip to the taproom and see what they're serving out of the 16 kegs.

Nick Rallo is a writer in Dallas. His series on burgers and long-standing restaurants in the city appears regularly on the Dallas Observer. Follow him @nickrallo.

