Photo courtesy of Simply Elegant

Black Friday has taken all the joy out of the holiday season—unless getting into a physical altercation with somebody over a $150 big-screen TV sounds like fun to you. We’d much prefer a more civilized gift-buying experience and that’s why we’ll be waiting to do as much shopping as possible on November 27—AKA Small Business Saturday. Taking place every year the day after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday encourages consumers to shop local and support the little retailers that often struggle to keep their doors open. Sure, we realize you’re never going to find a handcrafted laptop made from locally sourced components at your favorite neighborhood boutique, but we all know when it’s appropriate to patronize big-box guys and when it’s time to throw your cash right at Mom and Pop themselves. Shopping small and local counts for restaurants and bars, too, so please keep that in mind when you break away from the Thanksgiving table this week for meals out with family and friends. Of course, we encourage you to support the businesses listed below any time of year, warming your soul with the knowledge that you’re helping put money in the pockets of real people instead of funding a CEO’s sixth house or joyride to outer space. Expect everything from quirky gifts and fashion to spa services and cocktail kits perfect to satisfy everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Makers Connect East Dallas

Makers Connect near White Rock Lake and the Dallas Arboretum makes it easier than just about anywhere else to support local artisans with more than 65 makers selling their wares from a space on Garland Road, as well as the ability to order custom items in some cases. Best of all, they’re located right across the street from two other great indie businesses—Good Records and Aquarium Boutique—should you need a vinyl version of the Hamilton soundtrack or a giant angel fish tree-topper complete with its own goldfish bowl.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase gift cards online.

Photo courtesy of MIXY

Matthew Trent | Photo by Luis Martinez

Matthew Trent Preston Center

If we’ve learned anything from that “Santa Baby'' song, it’s that lots of people like a little bling under the tree. For more than 30 years, Matthew Trent has been cranking out extra special pieces (including classics like Romeo Hoops and Burnt Edge Dangles) that will surely put you way higher up on the Nice List this year.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Photo courtesy of Pilates Methodology

Pilates Methodology State-Thomas

Give the gift of fitness (or get a jumpstart on New Year’s resolutions yourself) with private, semi-private, and small group classes that showcase traditional Pilates techniques at this mother and daughter-owned studio.

How to support: Book classes for yourself or purchase gift cards online.

Simply Elegant Victory Park

Brighten up any room with floral bouquets from a shop known for tasteful-yet-creative arrangements, with many available for same-day delivery. Personalize your selection or snag a specially designed masterpiece featuring everything from succulents or orchids. Or give them a budget, opt for the Designer’s Choice, and prepare to be wowed with the results.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Karin Wiseman Collection & The Frocksy Garland

You get two shops for the price of one at this fashionista one-stop-shop. At Karin Wiseman Collection, gather bagfuls of jewelry designed by the store’s namesake, plus vintage home decor, barware, and small gift items like candles, soaps, and lotions. Meanwhile, the Frocksy specializes in women’s vintage clothing and accessories. Enjoy goodie bags at participating Downtown Garland stores on Saturday, plus free bubbly and karaoke at these two concepts.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase Karin Wiseman online.

Photo courtesy of Neighborhood Cellar

Neighborhood Cellar Bishop Arts District

Offering 10 years of sommelier experience, owner Ian Montgomery shares his love of wine while emphasizing affordable bottles. Shop for vintages to serve at holiday parties or dinners and enjoy a glass or two while you relax post-Black Friday.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Luxury on Lovers Park Cities

Stop in to pamper yourself with services catered specifically to men or women and a few that anyone can enjoy, whether it’s a double glow facial or some Botox to freshen things up before party season commences. Gift certificates make it easy to treat others to a little relaxation or self-improvement. Plus, starting December 1, they’ll be running one 12 Days of Christmas special per day.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or book services and purchase gift cards online.

Deep Vellum Books Deep Ellum

Remember IRL bookstores? The fine folks at Deep Vellum Books have been keeping the harder-to-find retail mainstay alive since 2013, highlighting books published under their own imprint. Buy a custom mug and receive a free cup of coffee or tea while you meander through the store and soak in all that new-book smell.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

The Weed Spot Bishop Arts District

The name says it all. Sure, marijuana isn’t legal in these parts, but CBD in its many relaxing forms (including Delta-8 and Delta-10) can be purchased almost anywhere. This fun Bishop Arts destination specializes in everything from body products and novelties to edibles and drinkables like CBD-infused coffee and tea beverages for enjoyment while you’re in the shop or to take home.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online. Tapelenders Oak Lawn

Located in the heart of the gayborhood, this enduring gift shop has transitioned from the heyday of VHS and DVD rentals to a go-to spot for funny, kitschy merchandise, rainbow-themed everything, men’s underwear and swimwear, plus all sorts of intimacy products for every possible sexual orientation, LGBTQ+ or otherwise. You might even still find a video or two lying around.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping.

Biagio Wine & Spirits | Photo by Jane Kim

Biagio Wine & Spirits Victory Park

Discover more than bottles of wine and spirits (though they have plenty of those) by customizing your order, selecting a carefully curated gift basket, or scoring local delivery for parties of any size. This locally owned shop packs a potent punch into its smaller-than-the-chain-stores operation and their knowledgeable staff can help you discover an unexpected joy under just about any screw cap and cork.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Photo courtesy of SculptHouse Dallas

SculptHouse Dallas Inwood Village

Save up to 75% this weekend on a variety of items, including athleisure clothing for men and women (including their wildly popular fringe sneakers), as well as a nice selection of gift items. Gift cards for boutique shopping as well as on-site CardioSculpt or StrengthSculpt workout classes are also available.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase gift certificates and book classes online.

Photo courtesy of Vivi’s Victory Park

Vivi’s Victory Park Victory Park

Vivi’s is a locally-owned shop that caters to all of their clientele’s needs, carrying an assortment of products from clothing to meet every mood and one-of-a-kind gifts for friends and loved ones to pet toys and adorable accessories. They also provide in-store monogramming, gift wrapping, and more.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase online.

Photo courtesy of Black Optical

Black Optical Knox District

Do you see what I see? Those aren’t just the lyrics to the song, but the inspiration behind sunglasses and other eyesight-related gifts from luxury eyewear brand Black Optical. After all, we can pretty much guarantee that giving someone a gift card for a new pair of prescription or non-prescription beauties will be both memorable and practical.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping or purchase gift cards online.

Village Baking Co. Knox District; Lower Greenville

Show up to any holiday event with a gorgeous Chocolate Truffle Cake or other patisserie item and you’ll be loved by all in attendance. And if you’re always the person delegated to bring the dinner rolls, awe the haters with the most delightful loaves, whether baguettes, spicy jalapeño-cheddar, or Meyer lemon-rosemary.

How to support: Stop by for in-store shopping.