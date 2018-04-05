Everything You Need to Do in Dallas This Spring

If last year’s JMBLYA was wild, this year will be even wilder. What started out as a bunch of rappers on a stage in a parking has grown tremendously over the years. Of course, it’s still a bunch of rappers on a stage in a parking lot, but the festival now goes through three cities: Dallas, Austin, and Houston. And each year offers more to do in-between sets from waterslides to mini-trailers to escape the heat. The lineup features J. Cole, Migos, Cardi B, and several others. The tickets are a snag for the acts you'll get to see. Hit up the festival website for updates, and keep in mind that it's rain or shine.

Cost: General admission is $80.