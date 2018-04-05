Lifestyle

Everything You Need to Do in Dallas This Spring

Those pesky cold fronts are waning, which means spring is finally here (even though technically it doesn’t start until March 20). From music to sports to food, there’s a lot happening in Dallas in the coming months. Some big acts to hit the Metroplex include JMBLYA (featuring J. Cole, Cardi B, and Migos), P!nk, Justin Timberlake, and Kendrick Lamar. The start of the seasons for the Texas Rangers and FC Dallas are rapidly approaching, and then there’s all of the festivals -- including the North Texas Irish Festival, the Renaissance Festival, the Deep Ellum Arts Festival and Taste of Addison. Happy Spring! Here are all the best events and activities going down in Big D this season.

Friday
Mar 2

Celebrate Texas Independence Day like a true Texan

Celebrate Texas Independence Day like a true Texan
The Rustic
Quick history lesson: On March 2, 1836, the Republic of Texas was created when they declared their independence from Mexico. Fast-forward 182 years later and now we get to celebrate with live music, cold drinks and delicious eats at The Rustic.
Cost: It’s free. Just pay for your food and drinks.
Friday - Sunday
Mar 2-4

Get cultured at the North Texas Irish Festival

Get cultured at the North Texas Irish Festival

Fair Park
There’s obviously a lot more to Irish culture than just St. Patrick’s Day. Learn more about it by eating savory food and watching performances from storytellers, dancers, and Celtic horses. Dog owners are allowed to bring their pups, but the festival encourages bringing plastic bags, too, for obvious reasons.
Cost: Tickets vary by day. Buy your tickets at a Tom Thumb or Albertsons to save some money.
Saturday
Mar 3

Kick off soccer season with FC Dallas

Kick off soccer season with FC Dallas

Toyota Stadium
Dallas has a soccer team? YES. We do. And they’re pretty good, too! They begin the 2018 MLS season against Real Salt Lake. Definitely check out the stadium's tailgating policies if you're planning on partying and check out its group event deals.
Cost: Tickets start from $25.
Wednesday
Mar 7

Party with Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled

Party with Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled

American Airlines Center
Demi returns to Dallas, this time with DJ Khaled. Dallas is one of the first few stops on her tour, so you’ll have the chance to see her tour before the rest of the world does. How many times do you think DJ Khaled will say his name?
Cost: Tickets start from $29.
Saturday
Mar 10

Make exercise fun at the Color Run

Make exercise fun at the Color Run

Fair Park
Start the race completely clean and free of sweat. Finish the 5K looking like a sweaty rainbow after getting multi-colored paints thrown at you while you run. The before and after pictures for this one are going to be awesome.
Cost: Participant kits start from $24.99.
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 10-11

Drink with the fishes at the Texas Fly Fishing and Brew Festival

Drink with the fishes at the Texas Fly Fishing and Brew Festival

Plano Center
Some fishermen enjoy the unique solitude and challenging experience of catching that big fish. Others just enjoy the chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and down a couple of tasty brews. This Plano gathering combines these two storied activities under one roof with fly fishing exhibits and classes alongside some of the tastiest local and national breweries.
Cost: $20 for Saturday or Sunday passes, $35 for weekend passes
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 15-18

Live your fandom at more than 400 shows at All-Con 2018

Live your fandom at more than 400 shows at All-Con 2018

Hotel InterContinental Dallas
Fan conventions have become massive events. They draw huge crowds of people willing to spends thousands for swag and autographs who clog gathering places with their cosplay presence. All-Con started in 2015 as a response to the massive comic and fan conventions by keeping the ownership and fandom local and all of the events and celebrities as accessible as possible. That doesn’t mean they skimp on the offerings. There are more than 400 shows, seminars, and other surprises for just about every area of pop fandom.
Cost: $55 until December 31, $60 until March 14 and $69.95 at the door for four-day passes; $30 until March 14 and $34.95 at the door for one-day passes; $150 per person until March 14 for VIP badges
Friday - Saturday
Mar 16-17

Get spooked over St. Patrick's Slay Weekend

Get spooked over St. Patrick's Slay Weekend
Dark Hour Haunted House
Thanks to this world-renowned haunted attraction, you don’t just have to wait until autumn to test your mettle for jump scares and creepy settings. This year-round haunted house features a rotating series of walk-through hauntings complete with complex storylines and some of the most horrifying costumed monsters in the DFW area. An evil witch brings the legend of the Irish glens to horrifying life in the Dark Hour coven complete with trolls, faeries, and goblins hunt humans who dare to saunter past their paths for their sinister St. Patrick’s Day rituals.
Cost: Individual and season pass prices TBD.
Friday - Sunday
Mar 16-18

Channel your inner (old school) gamer at the Texas Pinball Festival

Channel your inner (old school) gamer at the Texas Pinball Festival

Embassy Suites Frisco Hotel and Convention Center
When’s the last time you played pinball? This is your chance to play and check out more than 400 pinball machines in a 40,000 square foot game room.
Cost: Tickets vary by day, starting from $25.
Saturday
Mar 17

Cheer on the Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade

Cheer on the Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade

Greenville Avenue
Hands down the best way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Dallas is to watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Every year more than 125,000 people gather along the 2-mile route to see more than 90 parade floats. Don’t forget to wear green.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Mar 17

Check out the kickass work at the Graffiti and Street Art Festival

Check out the kickass work at the Graffiti and Street Art Festival

Box Office Warehouse Suites
If you’ve ever looked at an original Banksy and didn’t think to yourself, “Who’s the punk who ruined that beautiful wall?” you need to check out this unique graffiti and street art festival. The gathering attracts some of DFW best street artists as they tag walls with their best artwork while the art-loving masses enjoy some tasty treats from gourmet food trucks.
Cost: TBD
Sunday
Mar 18

Celebrate Holi with colors at Dallas HoliFest

Celebrate Holi with colors at Dallas HoliFest
Fair Park
If you don’t feel like going to the St. Patrick’s Day parade, this weekend also gives you the chance to celebrate and learn more about Holi, the Hindu religious festival of colors. Dallas HoliFest will involve throwing brightly colored paints into the sky, eating great food, dancing, and informative cultural presentations and speakers.
Cost: Free but a $3 donation to the Radha Krishna Temple of Allen is suggested.
Sunday
Mar 18

Let loose with Lorde and Run the Jewels

Let loose with Lorde and Run the Jewels
American Airlines Center
The last time Lorde came to Dallas, she was still a small act, playing at Southside Ballroom. Now she’s a Grammy-nominated superstar popular enough to fill up the AAC. Expect to hear Lorde perform hits like "Royals" and Killer Mike and El-P's signature brand of political hip-hop.
Cost: Tickets start from $39.
Thursday
Mar 22

Sip only the finest at Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Festival

Sip only the finest at Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Festival

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
You don’t need to spend a ton of money on just one meal in order to enjoy some of the best food and wine in the Dallas area. The Dallas Arboretum brings together some of the top local chefs and wineries for a massive, four-star meal that you’ll never forget long after its worked its way through your system.
Cost: $125 for members and $140 for non-members with special VIP packages also available
Saturday
Mar 24

Join the Dallas March for Our Lives protest

Join the Dallas March for Our Lives protest
City Hall
Demand action from lawmakers in this march to end gun violence and mass shootings in schools. Children and families will be out en masse across the country, so if you feel strongly about this particular issue, show your support. The march in Dallas starts at City Hall on Saturday at 1pm. Also keep in mind that HeadCount is registering voters at several of the events around the country. 
Cost: Free
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 24-25

Run to a live playlist in the Rock 'n' Roll 5K

Run to a live playlist in the Rock 'n' Roll 5K
Downtown Dallas
You can leave your headphones at home for this one. The Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series features live music throughout the course, which gives you a chance to explore Dallas (at your own pace) while discovering new bands. If you’re in really good shape, try the half marathon on Sunday.
Cost: The 5K is $49.99 and the half marathon is $109.99; prices are subject to change.
Tuesday - Saturday
Mar 27-31

LOL as hard as you want at Dallas Comedy Festival

LOL as hard as you want at Dallas Comedy Festival

Dallas Comedy House
After a miserable 2017 we’ve had, we're all entitled to a good laugh that doesn’t swell from the natural state of our madness. This annual comedy performance showcase features the best of stand-up, sketch and improv comedy from the local to the national stage in one place.
Cost: TBD
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 29-Apr 1

Celebrate the return of baseball

Celebrate the return of baseball

Globe Life Park in Arlington
Baseball is finally back. The Rangers start their season against defending World Series champions and cross-state rivals, the Houston Astros. Baseball, hotdogs, and cold beer. What’s better than that?
Cost: Single game tickets go on sale March 2.  
Thursday - Sunday
Apr 5-8

Eat, drink, and be merry at the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival

Eat, drink, and be merry at the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival
Various locations
Every year, the best chefs, restaurants, breweries and wineries in North Texas come together for the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival. Every day of the festival is different. Thursday kicks off with a tacos and tequila event. Friday night after the main event, there’s Desserts After Dark. There’s brunch on Saturday and burgers that evening. And if your stomach hasn’t exploded by Sunday, top off the weekend with some savory barbeque.
Cost: Daily passes vary, but the full weekend pass is $450.
Friday - Sunday
Apr 6-8

Admire some amazing art at the Deep Ellum Arts Festival

Admire some amazing art at the Deep Ellum Arts Festival

Deep Ellum
Sip on some wine (or beer), listen to some great local acts, and explore some beautiful art including the work of sculptors, muralists, jewelers, painters at this huge six-block street festival -- featuring tons of booths packed with art, six stages, and two different performance spaces. If you go on Sunday, make sure you get there in time for the Pet Parade, which starts at noon at Trunk and Commerce St. and ends at Deep Ellum Village Stage. (If you want to register your pet, be sure to register online and get there by 11am.)
Cost: Admission is free, but bring some money for the pieces that catch your eye.
Friday - Sunday
Apr 6-8

Nerd out at Fan Expo Dallas

Nerd out at Fan Expo Dallas

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
Join more than 60,000 fans for the biggest pop-culture event in Texas. Explore the worlds of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming. There will be tons of celebrity appearances throughout the weekend including Paul Reubens (aka Pee-Wee Herman), Jeff Goldblum, Michael J. Fox, Chuck Norris, and dozens more.
Cost: Tickets vary by day starting from $25 in advance for Friday.
Saturday - Monday
Apr 7-May 28

Go back in time at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Go back in time at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival
Waxahachie
Examine a different era while holding a huge turkey leg in one hand and a strong ale in the other. The festival features live performances, rides, games, and other attractions. If you really want to get into the spirit, dress up in costume.
Cost: Tickets are $24 now through March 15.  
Sunday
Apr 15

Revel in the greatness of pizza at Dallas Pizza Fest

Revel in the greatness of pizza at Dallas Pizza Fest
Fair Park
Slices everywhere, live music, wine and beer gardens, and celebrity pizza chefs. What more could you possibly want? If you’re up for a challenge, come hungry (we mean very hungry), and sign up for the pizza eating contest. If you can't make it, fear not; here are some of the best pizza places in Dallas.
Cost: Tickets are $10.
Friday
Apr 27

Play your air ukulele with Jack Johnson

Play your air ukulele with Jack Johnson
The Pavilion Toyota Music Factory
Jack Johnson hasn’t been to Dallas since way back in 2010. There's no telling when he'll be back after this show, so if you want to see live songs like "Better Together," "Talk of the Town," and "Do You Remember," you should take advantage and see him now.
Cost: Tickets start from $45.
Saturday
Apr 28

Watch luchadors while chowing down on tacos at Taco Libre

Watch luchadors while chowing down on tacos at Taco Libre
Dallas Farmers Market
Tacos and luchadors? Yes, you read that correctly. Think: Nacho Libre but with tacos. Taco Libre is in its fourth year, and each year gets bigger and tastier. This year will feature more than a dozen of Dallas’ best taco spots (El Come, OMG Tacos, and Tacodeli to name a few), selling tacos for $2. They’ll have live music and masked fighters, of course.
Cost: Admission is $16.
Tuesday - Wednesday
May 1-2

Rock out with P!nk

Rock out with P!nk

American Airlines Center
P!nk is coming to Dallas for a pair of back-to-back shows. Count on hearing her hits like “Raise Your Glass” and “Get the Party Started,” but also music from her 2017 album Beautiful Trauma.
Cost: Tickets start from $47.
Friday
May 4

Get lit at JMBLYA music festival

Get lit at JMBLYA music festival

Fair Park
If last year’s JMBLYA was wild, this year will be even wilder. What started out as a bunch of rappers on a stage in a parking has grown tremendously over the years. Of course, it’s still a bunch of rappers on a stage in a parking lot, but the festival now goes through three cities: Dallas, Austin, and Houston. And each year offers more to do in-between sets from waterslides to mini-trailers to escape the heat. The lineup features J. Cole, Migos, Cardi B, and several others. The tickets are a snag for the acts you'll get to see. Hit up the festival website for updates, and keep in mind that it's rain or shine.
Cost: General admission is $80.  
Wednesday - Sunday
May 16-20

Day drink and watch golf at the Byron Nelson

Day drink and watch golf at the Byron Nelson

Trinity Forest Golf Club
Gather up your buddies and spend a day at the Byron Nelson classic. Walk the grounds, drink some beer and watch some of the world’s best golfers including Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, and Jordan Speith.
Cost: Daily grounds tickets are $45.
Thursday
May 17

Wild out with Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and ScHoolboy Q

Wild out with Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and ScHoolboy Q
Starplex Pavilion
This one-night-only lineup is stacked, and tickets are reasonably priced, too. If you missed Kendrick Lamar when he was in Dallas last year, you get another chance to hear DAMN. live and in person. Sit down, be humble, and enjoy. They're almost sure to sell out, so keep an eye on the secondary market if you're not fast enough to snag one.
Cost: Tickets start from $39.50.
Friday - Sunday
May 18-20

Sample some of Addison’s best foods at Taste of Addison

Sample some of Addison’s best foods at Taste of Addison

Addison Circle Park
Fun fact: The town of Addison has more than 180 restaurants. Not all of them participate at Taste of Addison, but the annual event the perfect opportunity to try the best of the best. There’s not just food but music, too. This year’s entertainment includes Gary Allan and Vanilla Ice.
Cost: Single day general admission tickets are $20.
Sunday
May 27

Bring sexy back with Justin Timberlake

Bring sexy back with Justin Timberlake

American Airlines Center
Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods tour stops in Dallas on Memorial Day weekend. Get ready to sing your heart out to “Cry Me a River,” dance to “Rock Your Body,” and generally party like it's the 2000s.
Cost: Tickets start from $84.

