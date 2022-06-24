The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.

Klyde Warren Park’s Independence Day Celebration Saturday, July 2

Klyde Warren Park

Show up early and grab a section of lawn as your home base then settle in for three hours of music, various vendors, and food trucks before looking skyward for the sparkly grand finale.

Cost: The event is free to attend. Liberty By The Lake Saturday, July 2

The Colony

Celebrate the 25th annual Liberty by the Lake Festival with a day’s worth of festivities, starting with a 5K/10K/1M walk/run and patriotic parade. It culminated with an evening of food vendors, watermelon eating contest, concert from beloved disco cover band Le Freak, and choreographed fireworks display high in the sky above The Colony Five Star Complex. Cost: All events are free to attend.

Addison Kaboom Town

Addison Kaboom Town! Sunday, July 3

Addison

Tickets for our region’s biggest fireworks event sold out quickly once again this year, but you can purchase a hotel package that guarantees admission for up to six people in your party and you won’t have to worry about driving home in all that traffic. You can also livestream the fireworks from the comfort of home.

Cost: Several Addison hotels are offering special rates, starting at $99 (six tickets to Kaboom Town! included). Community Fireworks Display Sunday, July 3

Carrollton

Create your own celebration anywhere near Josey Ranch Lake, which will be illuminated for a 15-minute fireworks show. The beautiful explosions can be viewed from the park or in surrounding neighborhoods. It can also be streamed live starting at 9:30 pm. Cost: The fireworks are free to view. Light Up Arlington Sunday, July 3

Arlington

Downtown Arlington will be lit up from above with an impressive display capping off an evening-long festival and setting the stage for the next morning’s July Fourth parade. Cost: Both events are free to attend.



Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration Sunday, July 3 & Monday, July 4

Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie

Fireworks are all about celebration, and what could be more worthy of that than a big win at the horse races? Spend the afternoon wagering on the ponies then cap off either day with an epic fireworks display.

Cost: Admission tickets to Lone Star Park cost $10 - $65. Frisco Freedom Fest Monday, July 4

Frisco

Immediately following the FC Dallas game, the Frisco skies will light up with an elaborate fireworks display. View from many nearby areas, or for the best seat possible, grab a ticket to the soccer match that precedes it. Or hang out at the Party in the Plaza for several hours of patriotic fun.

Cost: The Party in the Plaza events are free to attend. Tickets to the soccer game and fireworks show start at $25.

Sparks & Stripes Monday, July 4

Irving

The City of Irving presents its annual celebration of America starting with a morning parade and culminating with live music, carnival rides, food and drink vendors, and a fireworks spectacular.

Cost: The event is free to attend.

40th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza Monday, July 4

Grapevine

Pack a picnic and head to one of the many parks lining Grapevine Lake for the best views of fireworks set to patriotic music. View the map and scroll down for complete details, parking costs, and other information, but we highly recommend the views from Oak Grove Park.

Cost: Free in some spots, $20 to park in others.

Star Spangled Spectacular Sunday, July 3

Garland

Firewheel Town Center transforms into an all-American feast for the senses with several hours of activities, including a flag ceremony, mainstage entertainment, family activities, and a 22-minute fireworks spectacular.

Cost: The event is free to attend. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Concerts in the Garden: July 4th Celebration Sunday, July 3 & Monday, July 4

Fort Worth

Load up your picnic basket and head to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden for two nights of patriotic tunes and the best seats in town for an extravagant fireworks display that’s a treasured tradition in Fort Worth.

Cost: Tickets for lawn seating are free-$25; table seating ranges from $46 - $78. Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration Sunday, July 3

North Dallas

Not everyone loves the loud noises that accompany the Fourth of July (dogs of Dallas, we feel your pain). So instead of exploding pyrotechnic displays, the Sound at Cypress Waters ends their evening event with a colorful laser light show accompanied by the Chicago tribute band, Windy City.

Cost: The event is free to attend. Fair Park Fourth Monday, July 4

Fair Park

Following a two-year hiatus, one of Dallas’ biggest displays returns to Fair Park with plenty of your favorite State Fair foods for sale, as well as fantastic viewing from inside the Cotton Bowl stadium. A full afternoon and evening of festivities (including music by the United States Air Force Band) conclude with an elaborate fireworks display.

Cost: Admission is free. Fort Worth's Fourth Monday, July 4

Fort Worth

Start the evening off by floating on the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion and staring into the soon-to-end darkness. Bring your own tube or float for that portion, then get out of the water for food and drinks from a variety of vendors, followed by an epic fireworks show lasting almost a full 30 minutes.

Cost: Admission is free.