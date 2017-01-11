What Dallas Still Needs Before It Can Be a World-Class City

We need urban neighborhoods that aren't self-contained

One of the great secrets of the “world class” cities is that, while you do have access to all the bright and shiny marquee events and concerts in the heart of Downtown, most residents find their village -- particularly in niche neighborhoods inside the heart of the city. Instead of having to load up the car and drive and park and fight traffic, they instead make their own neighborhoods the destination. The freedom of being able to ride a bicycle a short distance to a pop up movie screening or small food festival gives the feeling of camaraderie and community even when living amongst a few million people. Neighborhoods such as Deep Ellum and Oak Cliff seem to have embraced that spirit and hopefully many more will follow suit.